These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 9 April 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen, not touched . . . but are felt in the heart. — Helen Keller

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One dog barks at something, the rest bark at him — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Virtue is not solitary. It is bound to have neighbors.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Fiery influences are likely to kick the ball back into your court and put you in control with regard to incoming information. However, it’s possible that there will be a slightly distracting vibe or presence drawing your attention, which may a certain amount of resilience on your part! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 17, 24, 32, 49

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A choice between taking a risk and opting for the safer approach is likely to crop up at some point during the day. This choice may well become apparent on the practical or material front. You don’t necessarily need to avoid impulsive decisions, but you do need to weigh up the options before deciding! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 15, 23, 30, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A certain amount of self-discipline may be needed in the light of a rather exuberant vibe. It’s certainly a day to stay ahead of the curve in general. Colleagues won’t thank you if you offload some of your share onto them. It’s a day to keep your work and your social life apart! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 18, 24, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Fiery influences are likely to encourage a very dynamic approach. It’s likely that you won’t have an awful lot of patience either. You may even be a little sweeping in what changes you’d like to see with regard to your day-to-day life. Don’t implement changes that could impact on others! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 27, 33, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 If there’s a decision that you’ve been struggling with recently, then today’s highly strong-willed influences will help you to channel your focus in a way where you’re left in no doubt. It will be okay to rely on your instincts, but not with cash matters, which may be a little rocky! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 22, 28, 36, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If you can resist an urge to tell it like it is, then a specific situation or even relationship that maybe has been under a little stress recently could start to show signs of improvement. What will really help is keeping requests to a minimum: today is not the day to start making demands either! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 37, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Fiery influences may well be a little misleading. While romance and emotional matters are set to warm up, you could find that you’re inclined to fix your sights on something that is perhaps a trace unfeasible. It may be a good idea to check whether your pride is getting in the way of a sensible decision! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 34, 39, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Consistent strategies will pay dividends. Flittering from one thing to the next will only drain you. Maintain a steady pace. Recognize from the start that you can’t be in two places at once, and that you can’t do everything, no matter what someone may say. Even Scorpios have their limits! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 21, 30, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The planets are generally positive but you would do well to channel your rather flighty energies into something constructive. You may well have plenty of original ideas, but motivation may well be lacking, since you could end up investing all your time on a non-starter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 22, 25, 39, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s possible that a situation or even an opportunity will look far easier than it really is. Failure isn’t inevitable, but success is by no means guaranteed. Secondary problems could develop from one small snag or glitch, and the overall effect may well be extra work just to keep on track! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 36, 38, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s possible that you’ll be prone to errors and misunderstandings, and with regard to a work-related matter, you may well misjudge the situation entirely, since the fiery influences may well make things look far too simple. By the same token, resist the urge to stand out too much! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 33, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a slight note of discord: that said; something that isn’t quite to your liking at the start of the day should gradually resolve itself. If this is related to your financial situation then you might be in receipt of some welcome news. There’s certainly every indication that something will be eased! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 27, 34, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Michael Learned, Austin Peck, Cynthia Nixon, Hugh Hefner, Dennis Quaid, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Paulina Porizkova

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.