TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The things taught in school are not an education but a means to an education. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Where ambition begins happiness ends. — Hungarian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Knowing is not as good as loving; loving is not as good as enjoying.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Yesterday’s misunderstandings should recede. It’s a day to shape as you want; as long as you take into account any cash restraints. The afternoon may well bring an interesting development: something currently on the sidelines is likely to attract your attention. Note it for future reference! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 27, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A dip in your energy levels could actually work in your favor: take advantage of the undemanding vibes to approach one specific matter in a realistic light. Perhaps if you give it some time, the answers and solutions will come. Impose a little distance by taking a step back! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 29, 36, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a rather subtle AM/PM split in the day. Inactivity in the morning could be a source of mild regret in the afternoon. It could be that you try and make up for squandered time in the afternoon, although you may need to recognize that this could result in a rush or race to make amends of some sort! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 20, 29, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Receding influences will nudge certain matters in the right direction gradually along. A specific situation or even relationship that maybe has been under a little stress recently will start to show signs of life or improvement. What will really help is keeping demands to a minimum! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 26, 34, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s likely to be a much needed boost in perceptivity, so plan your day accordingly; tackle all those necessary duties/chores in the daytime, because second, there’s an interesting evening to be enjoyed, which could segue into an interesting scenario on the romance front! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 29, 32, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Romance has perhaps been a little unpredictable over the past few days, but insightful planetary influences may well draw your attention to what needs addressing. Some intimate and cozy moments are on the cards, although subtle hints and suggestions from another may require a subtle response! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 13, 21, 35, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Lingering influences have the capacity to offer a pleasant day, as long as you don’t overindulge in anything and crucially, that you do make sure you complete any necessary tasks or honor any outstanding matters first. Moderation is the key, especially given tomorrow’s dazzling vibe! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 32, 37, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s likely that you’ll be goaded – one way or another – to take on more than you can cope with and you may end up time- pressured on a day where small glitches are more likely to come to light. Practical goals and aims within your immediate environment should be taken in small, easy stages! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 30, 46, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You’re likely to be feeling particularly energetic and ready to start the weekend. You may be inclined to take some kind of risk, although this is less likely to be cash-related and more likely to revolve around an emotional/romance related choice. Being considerate will certainly work! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 20, 29, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Don’t be surprised if there’s a desire to make some general improvements in your day to day life. The current vibe may be quite thought-provoking but a little demanding too. However, your best strategy will be to delay what you can until next week, which will see a more harmonious vibe! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 32, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The relaxing weekend mood is likely to be absent to start with. It may even be that an unexpected development may put you in a slightly awkward position. However, this can be resolved amicably, with very little drama. The evening will enable you to let off a little steam! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 23, 30, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You could find that when it comes to an emotional matter you’ll tend towards quite practically-minded solutions and answers. However this approach could be construed by others as coldness. Don’t let it be too obvious to the other person. If you can accomplish this then you should be looking at a warm and useful day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 11, 20, 29, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Peter Sellers, Heather Thomas, Ann Beattie, Patsy Cline, Aguri Suzuki, Pink, Jonathan Taylor Thomas

