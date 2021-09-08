These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The things taught in school are not an education but a means to an education. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

It is easier to talk than to hold one’s tongue. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Knowing is not as good as loving; loving is not as good as enjoying.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead for you are likely to be full of changes and challenges as you toil to combine the old and the new. This is an opposition that could come about in a number of ways, but the position of the planets suggests that this will happen in terms of your love life. It could be that you’ll be stuck in a particular way of thinking or it might be that you need to tone down certain expectations, which you can do. And once you have achieved this you will feel great and ready to take on anything. For some a job change is looking likely, particularly after the New Year, which will see a time of positive transition for many signs! This won’t necessarily be an easy time, but it will provide some rare opportunities to move you closer to your ultimate goals!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Avoid heavy dialogue when it comes to romantic matters, because whether you’re single or attached, you may not feel entirely at ease with today’s marginally superficial vibe. This could give way to unnecessary tension and may even create the illusion of problems where none exist! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 16, 23, 36, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 After the rather pushy week so far, you should notice today’s bubblier vibe, which bodes well for emotional exchanges. That said; there may be a slight tendency to ignore or overlook a separate, underlying matter. Something said; hinted, or suggested may require a closer look! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 32, 39, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If you’re not time-pressured or working under an important commitment, then you can perhaps slow the pace down. Romance may well be in the air, but the careless vibe may guide you into one or two less-than-wise decisions. Excessive impulses should be avoided on the usual fronts! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 26, 31, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There is a subtle focus on romance. Whether you’re single or attached you can expect some interesting and rather unpredictable developments during the course of the day; just make sure you’re ready for them. Romantic dates are likely to go well, but the expenses may soon build up! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 21, 23, 37, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s an easier day, although you may be tempted to pursue an unexpected development that may be slightly intriguing. That said; if this leads to something that may require a commitment of your time, then tread carefully, since the rather carefree vibe may not encourage the most sensible decision! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 13, 24, 38, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Airy influences bode well for your relationships in general if you let them, but it’s a day where your prevailing mood may be a little intense compared to other signs. While you’ll be inclined to take it up a notch on the emotional front, you may actually need to step back a little! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 26, 32, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Getting your wires crossed could cause minor stresses. A marginally superficial vibe is likely to cause some low-level confusion. Whatever might go off-course should definitely be readdressed, sooner rather than later, particularly if the misunderstanding revolves around romance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 26, 34, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Although it’s a day that has the potential to bring a little light relief, fun, and a little bit of romance too, you may need to moderate yourself for chilly responses. There is a slight tendency to discount the cost: this could be more metaphorical than literal. Take care with a seemingly routine matter too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 31, 36, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There may be some good news that bodes well on a personal level, and while the moon’s position generally favor emotional matters, the evening might well take an unexpected turn with regards to a friendship. An issue regarding commitment might be the root cause of some useful dialogue! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 14, 22, 34, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a more languid vibe it may be a day where you could just let life drift by. By the same token, you may let something specific slip past too, something that could greatly benefit you on the work or domestic front. However, there is also an indication of a lucky second chance after the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 24, 29, 32, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The airy vibe may well encourage a lighter-hearted approach, but you may need to draw a distinct line between work and leisure. The one factor or development that could confuse this line is a hint of romance at an unexpected juncture. Flirty comments should be taken at face value! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 28, 34, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You can look forward to a generally positive day, although there could be a minor complication in the form of a possible encounter where you least expect it. A distant hint of a romantic interest in this meeting may add to the mix. It may take longer than you realize to unravel something said! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 26, 31, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Peter Sellers, Heather Thomas, Ann Beattie, Patsy Cline, Aguri Suzuki, Pink, Jonathan Taylor Thomas

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Mariah Carey has experienced a sudden up-surge in her popularity after years when it seemed that her celebrity status was over. However, the planets tell us that she needs to be careful how she deals with this new exposure!

DEAR HOROSCOPE:

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.