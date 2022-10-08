These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 8 October 2022.

First say to yourself what you would be, then do what you have to do. — Epictetus

If the thunder is not loud, the peasant forgets to cross himself. — Russian Proverb

What is scarce is valued, what is plentiful is not.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A pushy vibe is likely to refocus on an old or ongoing matter – possibly related to previous agreements and obligations. You could even be having some second-thoughts regarding a recent contract. Fresh information may well be a factor. It’s not the best day to renege though! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 22, 27, 32, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There is only so much that you can do, since it looks as though it is going to be a complicated day, thanks to a highly demanding vibe. Don’t try to please everyone: it can’t be done without committing yourself to far too much. With reference to a support-issue: take one step at a time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Lunar influences are perhaps not as reliable as you first assume. After a fairly relaxed start to the week you could find that there’s a greater chance of getting it wrong and getting wires crossed. Communications may need to be interpreted very accurately and very specifically! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 35, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where any sense of pressure should ease bit-by-bit, as long as you’re prepared to be pushed or directed a little. Keep an eye out for a developing matter on the work/career front. Don’t allow a tricky or sensitive matter to drift on. A little oomph will go a long way! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 21, 30, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Today provides a deceptively mellow start to the week. The slightly competitive thrust should start to fade: it’s likely to be replaced with a sharp creative drive. However, the margin for error is likely to be a little more pronounced. Don’t over- extend your commitments either! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 23, 37, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Lunar influences are likely to have you assuming a little too much, especially when it comes to work issues. It is possible that your expectations of a specific development will be unrealistic. It’s certainly a day to stick rigidly to clear and straightforward targets! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 26, 32, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Any arrangements and preparations are likely to cause a little confusion as a slightly blasé vibe is likely to gloss over what may seem like fairly small blips. It’s certainly a day to avoid changing pre-agreed plans at the last minute. Creative impulses shouldn’t drive every decision! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 25, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Any plans that are designed to clear up and/or address any irritating backlogs could be subject to minor but irritation interruptions, especially those regarding your work schedule. However; it’s a day where your best efforts are likely to be noticed and quietly noted! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 28, 34, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Fiery, dynamic Mars in your sign is likely to facilitate a fluctuating mood. Boredom with the same old routine may set in early on. It may be a day to switch your focus to something that provides more of a cerebral challenge. It’s possible that you need a definite sense of accomplishment! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 24, 38, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A subtly dynamic start to the week bodes well for developments in your general relationships. You’ll be able to side-step the over-the-top vibe with ease, for today. Additionally, incoming information may get you motivated, but you may need to double check a couple of things! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 26, 32, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Given it’s a Monday you should find that there’s enough of a sparkling vibe to liven up your routine. You may not have the time or space for an effortless day, but there could be a couple of unexpected developments when it comes to new (and possibly exciting) contacts! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 22, 27, 36

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A distinctly pushy vibe indicates that you’ll be able to put a fiery burst of energy to good use, as long as you use it sparingly. You’re likely to become quite the adept at problem- solving and offering valuable guidance. On top of this there may be a slight boost to your income too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 25, 32, 45

Jesse Jackson, Paul Hogan, Sigourney Weaver, Matt Damon, Chevy Chase

