First say to yourself what you would be, then do what you have to do. — Epictetus

If there is no wind, row. — Latin Proverb

What is scarce is valued, what is plentiful is not.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy birthday! The months ahead will begin with a conflict in the work place or in school that could cause some upset for you. However, remember to stay confident as this matter will ultimately resolve itself in your favor. A visit to a relative at some point during the spring months will leave you with a growing interest in your family history that you should pursue. The early summer will bring a change of career or shift in your life goals that will be stimulated by a new friendship in some unexpected ways. As the summer begins a romantic entanglement is likely to become increasingly serious. It will be important, though, to let things develop in their own time. Trust your intuition and you will be bound to succeed!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You should find that matters of the heart become a little less unpredictable, but other areas might seem slightly shaky. A string of minor challenges suggest that there may be some disappointing news on the way. It could be linked to a previous lapse or error on your part! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 24, 27, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Fiery influences will provide you with plenty of focus at the start, but this will peter out gradually. In addition; your mood may be a little flighty and almost definitely geared towards fun on a day where it would be a good idea to reserve a couple of hours on a possibly complicated matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 26, 33, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The lunar influences may well be slightly misleading. You’re likely to start the day on a strong, determined note. However, plans made early in the morning are very likely to change towards the evening, not because of a lack of willpower, but because of a sudden and possibly dramatic change of mind! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 24, 29, 32, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is possible that you might end up focusing on everyone else’s needs whilst ignoring your own. You may need to assert yourself a little and tell those around you what it is that you are and aren’t prepared to do. Communications will be prone to minor misunderstandings, so be clear! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 27, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A breath of fresh air during the daytime should be enough to offset the bleakest weather or the back-to-work blues. It’s definitely a day for touching base and/or raising your profile on the work front. That said; there may be some crossed wires in relation to romance this evening! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 23, 37, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s an uneven AM/PM split. As the day wears on you may need to increase your efforts rather than reduce them. This is likely to apply on all fronts, not just the romance one. That said; do avoid taking a particular personal situation or a relationship for granted! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 27, 36, 41, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Money matters are likely to bubble up. You’ll either be drawn towards unnecessary extravagance, or you could veer in the opposite direction by deciding to save every spare cent that you earn. It goes without saying, but a middle-path between these two approaches might be your best bet! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 29, 32, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s the kind of day where you may have to navigate a few very minor glitches, thanks to a couple of absent-minded aspects. There is a possible need to recheck your schedule, whether you’re at work or home. It goes without saying: avoid taking on any additional commitments for today! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 27, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Incoming information may well be as obvious, but you may not be ready or willing to act on it. Timing is likely to be important. You might not take advantage of some good or useful news, or that you might even play it a little too cool. It’s not a day to rest on your laurels! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 17, 26, 32, 39

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The moon is likely to pave the way for a useful realization or discovery later in the day. It may not be a massive development but it could be enough to gently steer you in a different direction. Pay attention to information in general, whether it’s casual advice or a shrewd observation! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 31, 35, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Money matters have a noticeably unpredictable feel. Any gains may well be offset by expenses and by the same token, any minor losses may well be cancelled out by a small boost. Fickle luck is likely to be a factor at work here. If in doubt, then maybe it’s best to hold back! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 34, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A lively mood will define the day, and an exchange with someone has the potential to develop into something with a romantic emphasis. That said; while there’s scope for focusing on the fun side of life, you may want to turn it down a notch towards the evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 28, 32, 45

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jesse Jackson, Paul Hogan, Sigourney Weaver, Matt Damon, Chevy Chase

Ben Affleck is having a great time romantically right now, but career-wise life is looking somewhat more tricky. The movement of Jupiter tells us that Ben’s luck is due to shift shortly before the end of the year!

