Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 8 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We can do no great things, only small things with great love. — Mother Teresa

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Patience is bitter, but the fruit is sweet. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Great events may come from humble circumstances.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A surge of confidence could perhaps come at the wrong time. Watch what you volunteer yourself for, especially if you’re at work, because it’s a day where others might interpret your gesture as a vote of no-confidence. If you find you’re about to point out any errors or mistakes, count to ten! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 37, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Your work routine may be subject to some minor disruptions during the first part of the day. While little niggles and worries may seem quite trivial, the afternoon could reveal something previously discounted. If the error is yours then moderate your responses accordingly! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 21, 30, 36, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There will be enough low-level disruptive influences to turn this into a rather slow day. It may be that other people’s opinions are coming through loud and clear, while you’ll need work extra hard to make your voice heard. It’s not a good time to negotiate any extra considerations! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 27, 31, 34, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A need to straighten out any current work matters may well be down to the corrective vibe. Clearing any outstanding tasks/assignments is all well and good, but it’s a day where you’re very likely to discard something that you’ll need further down the line. Proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 20, 29, 33, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Watch out for a slightly dismissive approach. A reluctance to see what is right in front of you could rebound later in the day. An error of judgment arising from a more reckless approach may require your immediate attention. It’s not a day to ignore any sensible advice or guidance! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 25, 36, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It may not take much to dampen your mood, thanks to contradictory influences. Don’t let the pressure build up. Practical concerns can be resolved fairly quickly. However, any material/financial niggles should be dealt with as firmly and decisively as possible. It’s a day to close any practical loopholes! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 24, 29, 32, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today’s rather distracting vibe can be kept under control, especially if you need to address one specific issue in detail. You can summon the staying power and if you can avoid being a little too critical you should find that communications are smoother. How you act may well influence how others react! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 27, 38, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you may be inclined to be swayed by your feelings rather than by logic. However, the timing is slightly out when it comes to addressing emotional problems. By airing some underlying concerns, you’re more likely to cause than resolve problems. Think twice! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 26, 34, 43, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communication features strongly for you but there could be a problem. You’re likely to regard any developments in a very favorable light, which may not be the best approach, since you might not accurately interpret what you hear or learn. It might not hurt to be a little skeptical! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 28, 33, 38

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You might believe that you are immune to the day’s demands and requirements, especially in work/career matters. However, don’t assume that everything is going like clockwork, because chances are, it isn’t. Be available for others so they can talk through their issues; offer help! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 26, 35, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you may take on too much; thanks to a vibe that may well lean towards slight vanity. An attempt to make a great impression could work if you perhaps tweak your plans. Perhaps you’ll need to let your head overrule your heart in order to get a clearer picture! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 21, 26, 34, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The moon bodes well for material matters, to an extent. While this is a day when hard work and forward planning should start to pay off, do take care, since misleading aspects later on in the day would have you squandering your personal resources in various ways! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 23, 29, 34, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Bonnie Raitt, Alfre Woodard, Morley Safer, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Mary Hart, Parker Posey, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Leif Garrett, Patti Page

