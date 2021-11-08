These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a more challenging note, so you’ll be less inclined to take the more flexible approach! Try not to disregard some useful advice from a family member in February, especially if they are telling you to slow down, because March and April will be hectic enough! During the first six months romance will seem like a veritable roller-coaster, but there is likely to be a change of direction in May! The summer months will see you becoming very flirty and light-hearted in terms of romance, which will seem like a breath of fresh air after the recent challenges, but in the autumn it looks as though you could get a lot more serious about someone special!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s perhaps one of those days where you could bear in mind the old saying: less is more, especially when it comes to verbal interactions. Good intentions won’t quite be enough to offset a rather charged vibe. Be a little more formal in work matters and be a little less starched in personal matters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 13, 25, 31, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where emotions could influence not emotional matters and vice-versa. You’re likely to spot problems before anyone else. However, communicating your concerns too early may come across in the wrong way. Unfortunately, there is no one ‘right way’ to approach this! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 36, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The subtly judgmental vibe may bring a trace of doubt over something that may have appeared without complications. If you find that you’re revisiting or reassessing a tricky problem or dilemma, then take your time. On the upside; that same vibe may provide you with a fair amount of resolve! Today’s Numbers: 6, 16, 21, 33, 38, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to an edgy vibe it’s possible that good intentions may well dip before the day is through. In addition; it’s possible that just as one matter gets sorted, a further development will spring up. However; while romance may seem a little fraught, the end result of a minor development may be very welcome! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 26, 32, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to the prickly vibe, negative reactions and responses are best kept to a minimum, even in the face of a possible retraction. It’s also a day where there is not likely to be much room for flexible interpretations when it comes to communications, whether verbal or written! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 14, 33, 44, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s not a bad day to revisit a recent issue or dilemma, but only if you can neutralize the subtly judgmental undercurrent of the Pluto/sun mix. There’s being constructive and there’s being overly critical. Striking the right balance between the two may be harder than it sounds! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 12, 23, 32, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications in general, both incoming and outgoing, could be quite mixed. Do bear in mind that not all incoming advice will be reliable or accurate. Someone could seem to be prevaricating over an apparently agreed matter: this could be down to a reluctance to commit to something that could be in error! Today’s Numbers: 7, 17, 21, 27, 31, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Thanks to the watery vibe, you may feel a distinct obligation to play it strictly by the book, particularly when it comes to correcting any personal matters. Surface level meanings to incoming news may need a little more scrutiny, but not so much that you lose sight of your original objective! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 25, 26, 33, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The watery vibe could extend yesterday’s subtle fretfulness, and it may be harder than it sounds to resist the urge to backpedal too much, particularly when it comes to a very recent decision. As an aside, it may be best to quietly and discreetly ignore someone else’s negative feedback! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 11, 22, 37, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Today’s planetary accent will be a little intense to say the least. Personal relationships may need care, since a throw-away comment on your part could set things back a little. An inflexible attitude could cause you some low low-level but counterproductive tension. It’s perhaps a case of needing to feel in control! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 17, 25, 31, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A slightly erratic vibe could complicate an ongoing matter, thanks to the strident Pluto/sun mix. This matter could be as simple as a hazy communication gap. It may be best to not act on impulse just yet, since decisions may appear easy, but the circumstances could be due another shift! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 24, 33, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The day may require some careful navigation, since incoming information could impact on personal plans. It might be wise to put aside some time in order to process a minor revelation thoroughly. In addition, there may be an unexpected switch when it comes to an emotional issue! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 15, 22, 36, 47

