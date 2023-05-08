Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 8 May 2023.

Every person, all the events of your life are there because you have drawn them there. What you choose to do with them is up to you. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

He who steals once is always a thief. — Spanish Proverb

Even a hare will bite when it is cornered.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 One particular matter may be growing out of proportion. If so, then today it may feel as though it is beginning to spread out and affect other key areas. This could revolve around practical and material glitches. However, working in your favor is the fact that you won’t be in a mood to give up! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 26, 34, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Lunar aspects are likely to amplify current trends for earth signs in general. There’s a need to be a little more proactive, to think things through a little more and to maybe look beneath the surface. It is possible that you’ll be content to plod, but little signs and signals will point another way forward! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 22, 28, 33, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While the general vibe is likely to feel quite amenable, there could be some minor ripples to deal with when it comes to verbal exchanges. There’s an old saying: don’t burn your bridges. Bear this in mind for today. If there’s a minor clash with someone, find some middle-ground! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 27, 33, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A stagnant vibe will be subtle, but it will be there, draining your ability to alter your decisions or modify certain approaches. It’s possible that there’s an indirect link to an ongoing emotional matter: unsettled feelings may need to be clarified. It’s a day to be a little more honest with yourself! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 26, 34, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You may be able to side-step the rather resistant vibe. That said; it’s possible somebody nearby will be somewhat high maintenance. It’s not a day to impose emotional resilience on those around you. Little words of encouragement and support from you will make a difference! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 28, 31, 40, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s usually a great deal to be said for trying something new, but what you may need to consider is whether you’re using one issue in order to avoid something else. While the fretful vibe is not likely to support bold actions, it is a day where you may need to take a metaphorically bold step! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 33, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A misleading vibe may well suggest that everything is settled. However, don’t take this as the green light to apply half- measures to something that requires more attention to detail, otherwise you could find you have to revisit and redo what should have been a fairly straightforward matter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 39, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A confusing vibe could impact on your general approaches. You might feel tempted to resort to secrecy, especially in those areas where progress is slow. However, a more candid approach will be better on a number of levels. Being a little more direct won’t leave you wide open to criticism, if it goes wrong! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 34, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A desire to create the right image could backfire a little, today. Good intentions are subject to misunderstandings. Tread especially gently with your work-colleagues, because in the process of trying to make a positive impression you’re likely to step on someone’s toes! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 28, 33, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A strong earth/water mix could lead to one or two minor and unnecessary clashes with those around you. Letting yourself be guided by your feelings alone is not the best strategy. If you’re aware of alternatives and choices to certain issues then at least consider them! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 30, 37, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Misleading influences may encourage strategies that may not work well. Information related to material or practical issues could be unreliable. Going on your feelings alone may not be evidence enough: you’ll need to have the numbers and figures in front of you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 25, 36, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Taxing aspects are likely to make you a little inflexible and this will certainly be one of those days where you’ll need to focus on the positives and try not to take any minor dips or blips to heart. A reversed decision or statement may well turn out to be a blessing in disguise! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 21, 30, 37, 42

