He who is conscious of his own light is content to be obscure – he shall be the whole world’s model. — Taoism

Worry often gives a small thing a big shadow. — Swedish Proverb

Better do a good deed near home than go far away to burn incense.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There is a fair bit of sensitivity influencing your mood, but it may be misdirected. It’s a day where good intentions could be misunderstood, so watch out for appearing too pushy or assertive. It’s not just about clear communication; it’s about being a little softer in the way you approach things! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 11, 29, 33, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Planetary influences are divisive. You will be able to maintain enough objectivity with regard to an emotional matter where no one else can. The trouble is you’ll be a little chilly in delivery. This is all on a day where you may well alienate others, however constructive you’re trying to be! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 17, 24, 39, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You can afford to cut a few corners, as long as you’re sensible about it. Too much attention to unnecessary detail will only slow you down. If you want to impress the right types on the romance front, then you perhaps can afford to take charge, as long as you don’t take yourself too seriously! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 18, 22, 36, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Being firm won’t be too easy, but it might save you a headache later on, since it’s a day where something said could go awry or be misinterpreted. Don’t feel pressured into doing any more than you have agreed to do. It may help to establish clear boundaries from the start! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 32, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where you may feel obligated into reversing recent decisions. The sense of pressure is not likely to come from an individual; it’s more likely to come a feeling that you need to somehow ‘step back in line’ with others. It’ll be a little too easy to undo your hard work! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 39, 41, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A reluctance to take any chances whatsoever could make this day quite a productive one. On that note; don’t allow someone else to subtly maneuver you into accepting uninvited responsibility. You don’t need to be the one who takes all the risks. It’s certainly a day to resist sweet-talk! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 32, 38, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Heavy influences are likely to generate a doubtful or slightly insecure mood for everyone. Trying to second-guess what others may be expecting from you will only increase your stress levels. If you try to remember that others will be subject to the same minor anxieties, you may find the day easier to navigate! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 19, 26, 37, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a hint that you might be harboring confused feelings over a potential romantic interest. A discovery or disclosure might intensify those feelings for a while. It’s perhaps not the best day to try and unravel those feelings just yet, since your choices may become more apparent by the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 20, 37, 41, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a touch of frost in the planets, but this may be no bad thing, since you’ll gain plenty of objectivity too. It’s an excellent day for problem-spotting and problem-solving. Whether the issues are lingering ones, or ones appearing on the horizon, then address them now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 16, 25, 38, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The full moon indicates a bit of a thankless day. It could feel as though everything requires far more effort than usual and that incoming appreciation is in short supply. All that said; if there is a gap or a missing link of some kind, today may well provide the answer or reasoning later on! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 23, 30, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s not likely to be a fabulous day. Lunar influences bring some unwelcome tensions into your day-to-day interactions and minor disagreements could develop over the most trivial of things. Very, very minor errors and genuine mistakes made by others should be regarded as unintended ones! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 23, 25, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The day won’t be as counterproductive as you assume. An ongoing project, possibly connected to your personal life, could get the support/input it needs. However, you may not accept the proposed changes or tweaks. Since negotiations are poorly aspected, put this one on the back burner for today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 35, 39, 41

Bob Moffatt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Lynn Redgrave, Cyd Charisse, Clint Moffatt, Dave Moffatt, Kathy Ireland, David Wilkie

