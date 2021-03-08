These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

He who is conscious of his own light is content to be obscure – he shall be the whole world’s model. — Taoism

Love is like dew that falls on both nettles and lilies. — Swedish Proverb

Better do a good deed near home than go far away to burn incense.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will begin with a wonderfully romantic emphasis; someone special in your life is determined to make sure that you realize just how important you are to their happiness. The summer months will be taken up with some important business dealings that will require your careful attention: there is a possibility that if handled well you could be on the brink of a major financial breakthrough. Towards the end of the year there will be a chance to throw yourself into an interest or hobby that has always intrigued and interested you. This will also be a time for spreading your wings and seeing more of the world. The New Year sees a change of pace: a new friendship could be the start of something good!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It is likely to be one of those stodgy days, where concentration is lacking. Feelings of very low-level resentment or resistance will be subtle but distracting. If someone draws your attention to a mistake, don’t assume that their intentions are unfriendly. Take the advice gracefully! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 20, 27, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Incoming information is likely to be very constructive in the short term, although it may be a bit of a hassle to start with. Making minor tweaks or changes to a specific practical/ material matter may seem pointless right now. However, the old saying: a stitch in time saves nine is one you should bear in mind! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 31, 35, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You could find that it is difficult to be totally honest about your feelings, which could lead to slight confusion or a misunderstanding on the emotional front. Try not to automatically slip into defense mode before you’ve established anything. It’s a day to listen to what’s being said! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 If there’s a decision that you’ve been struggling with recently, then today’s calmer influences will help you move in the right direction and qualm any misgivings. It will be okay to rely on your instincts, but try not to blurt out something that’s best left unsaid. Cash matters may still be a little rocky though! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 28, 31, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It may feel as though the planets are slowing the pace down too much. This lethargy will decrease over the course of the day, although your window of opportunity will be a rather narrow one. If a positive and thoughtful idea/suggestion is rejected in the morning, try presenting it again before the evening! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 23, 27, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may need to tread carefully, since it’s a day where you could invest your time and energy into the wrong area. There’s a trace of pushiness that you may need to limit too, otherwise you could end up treading on someone’s toes. It’s a day to look before you leap! Today’s Numbers: 6, 19, 21, 30, 47, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may find that you’re quite susceptible to the contradictory influences. You may even have a tendency to blow hot and cold over a particular matter. It’s more likely though that you won’t have an awful lot of patience either. It’s a day to slow down and listen to what others are or aren’t saying! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 11, 16, 27, 38

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a distinct AM/PM split in the day. Lunar influences in the morning are likely to obscure particular problems and undermine your confidence a little, while the subtly improved ones in the afternoon are likely to offer some constructive guidance and restore your belief in one particular matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 23, 30, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If romance has been causing one or two headaches for you then today you should get to exert a little more influence over the particular matter. It’s possible that a change in tactics is what is needed and it shouldn’t be too difficult to play it cool for a while, as long as you don’t overdo it! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 22, 26, 32, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There may be some blips to negotiate, thanks to minor influences, which may bring minor errors in incoming information and a possible misunderstanding in romance. There’s little point in dwelling on why and how. It’s more a day to manage the small glitches that you can’t avoid! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 13, 25, 38, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a slightly stodgy vibe to the day. Creative impulses may feel limited or even nonexistent. It’s certainly not a day to try new methods and although this may feel a little restrictive, there will be some subtle backing from the planets. You may find that you can even exert a little influence where it matters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 27, 34, 45, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You are likely to find that you’re in a rather stubborn mood, which could reflect in your daily interactions. If you find that your default position seems to be a slightly contrary one, then maybe you should pause before speaking. Otherwise you could find that you put your foot in it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 25, 31, 46

Famous people born on your birthday include: Bob Moffatt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Lynn Redgrave, Cyd Charisse, Clint Moffatt, Dave Moffatt, Kathy Ireland, David Wilkie

Bella Thorne seems to be losing her grip on the attentions of the celebrity press and her response is to try and engage in more outrageous behavior to get noticed. The planets suggest she should simply accept that her fame is waning!

