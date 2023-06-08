Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 8 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Let a good person do good deeds with the same zeal that an evil person does bad ones. — Shalom Rokeach

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Love rules without rules. (Amore regge senza legge.)– Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Pure gold does not fear furnace.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Communications will be well-aspected and you could have a few opportunities to clear the air or reach some mutual understandings. That said; don’t assume an offer or opening will remain on the table indefinitely. There’s headway to be made, only if you extract as much as you can from the current vibe! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It will be a wonderful start to the weekend for you, with an emphasis on your social zone. You’re likely to be in quite a lively mood as well, thanks to the new moon, but this may lead to some poor decisions when it comes to your material zone. In addition, blunt observations should be curbed! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 23, 30, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There may be a minor disappointment when it comes to a possible development on the romance front. Don’t worry, though: the new moon is likely to breathe new life into something that may at first glance appear quite complicated. The afternoon is likely to quietly smolder with potential! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 18, 21, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Airy influences are likely to focus both your thoughts and your energies when it comes to one specific key area of your life. This will also bring out a more impulsive you, which will prove useful this evening when a development in romance takes an interesting turn! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 34, 41, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The new moon suggests that it’s perhaps a day to forget minor and lingering concerns, since today is a much better day for looking forward. That said; this carefree approach may need to be adjusted, especially if someone is relying on you for immediate results or support! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 21, 30, 37, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The new moon is likely to restore some much-needed balance between your work and your social zone. It’s an easier day to get your priorities straight without having to make too many concessions. In addition, an irritating obstacle may actually be very useful or helpful! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 26, 32, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Airy influences will simmer with potential: this could apply to new opportunities or a new romance. Either way, it could be a little while before anything definite develops. Don’t push for results: be patient. It’s possible that a little time will benefit most possible scenarios! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 29, 33, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The new moon has the capacity to lessen certain pressures on the material and practical front, but risks should be avoided. An independent streak means that you’re likely to enjoy a certain degree of freedom, but don’t take this too far. It’s certainly a day to be visibly fair-minded! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 31, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Airy influences bring a lighter vibe. For single Archers it may well be a day full of warm surprises. If you are already in a relationship the vibes will definitely smolder. However, you should perhaps bear in mind that unreliable communications may give way to minor confusions in the first instance! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 39, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The new moon places the emphasis on fun for the sake of it. That said; there could be a straightforward either/or choice between what your heart really wants and what your head really says. This should be resolved easily enough, as long as you’re honest with yourself! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 20, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 This is a day which enables smooth communications and offers plenty of warmth. Your relationships in general should benefit from this, and there’s a suggestion that you will be able to achieve the right blend of insight and understanding to reignite one specific relationship! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 36, 39, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day that is kind of geared for romance. If you’re single there may well be a moment when you feel that something is in the air. However, it may not be a good idea to take surface comments literally or seriously for the moment. Try not to over- invest in an unexpected encounter! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 20, 26, 34, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Keenen Ivory Wayans, Boz Scaggs, Joan Rivers, Nancy Sinatra, Barbara Bush, Jerry Stiller

