Let a good person do good deeds with the same zeal that an evil person does bad ones. — Shalom Rokeach

What you don’t see with your eyes, don’t invent with your mouth. — Jewish Proverb

Pure gold does not fear furnace.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to fresher influences, this will be a good day for the sort of romance that is either in its early stage or still on the cusp of possibilities. For those Rams in established relationships, it’s more day to perhaps rethink what is important and what may bring about some solid improvements! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 23, 27, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The moon will be kicking out a gentle vibe. A thoughtful and balanced approach will go far in resolving practical and material issues. Two separate matters may actually be connected: news from a distance may not seem very inspiring, but news closer to home may change your mind! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 35, 41, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Any complications in romance should start to ease, but don’t expect all the answers just yet. The early evening will be the most constructive time for any romance-related dialogue, so use the daytime hours to forge ahead on the work front. One particular exchange may not go quite the way you expect though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 19, 21, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Dynamic influences may well lead to one or two lucky breaks and even if there are any minor obstacles to overcome, the planets are likely to give you that extra little push. It’s definitely a day where you should take the longer term view and adjust your pace accordingly! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 22, 29, 35, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A sun/moon combination suggests a strengthening of both communications and personal relationships, but don’t rely on this too much: errors and mix-ups are still possible. That said; romance is on the up on a day where you may have more time and fewer hassles than of late! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 39, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Revitalized influences bode well for friendships, strengthening the ones that are already established, and forging new ones. Don’t be surprised if someone new walks into your social circle later in the day. There may be a slight downside: if so, it will revolve around your cash flow! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 37, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to the sun/moon mix you’re likely to feel more in control and in charge than of late. It won’t feel so much like hard work. It’s certainly a good time to figure out how to get more out of life, but don’t try to change too much too soon. Maybe concentrate on one specific area of your life! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 29, 34, 35, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Practical and material matters should get a little planetary support, while romantic matters could see a slight dip. That said; it’s a day to exercise a little caution generally. Avoid excessive gestures. Moderate responses to cash, emotional dialogue and work related issues will generate the best results! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 22, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You might have some definite plans for the day or evening, especially when it comes to romance and dates, but you could find that you haven’t quite thought those plans through. Be flexible and be prepared to accommodate others. Aim to project an amenable vibe, not a pressured one! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 27, 35, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Airy influences may be responsible for a slight slump in your will-power and staying-power. You’ll certainly find it easy to switch off and enjoy any leisure time, perhaps too easy, since you may well need to exert a little drive on the work front, especially in the earlier hours! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 39, 42, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A slightly excitable vibe could make this day a little harder than it needs to be. You may find that you flit from one thing to another. Progress may be slow as your determination levels fizzle out. One possible distraction may be in the form of incoming information, but it may not be as significant as you first assume! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 22, 30, 38, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications continue to dominate, but this time you’ll be the one getting in touch. Your making the first move will get the ball rolling faster. There may even be an indirect link to a budding romance. Perhaps there’s more to a work-related event than meets the eye! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 29, 34, 37, 48

Keenen Ivory Wayans, Boz Scaggs, Joan Rivers, Nancy Sinatra, Barbara Bush, Jerry Stiller

