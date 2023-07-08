Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 8 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Every man has his own destiny; the only imperative is to follow it, to accept it, no matter where it leads him. — Henry Miller

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The church is near, but the way is icy, The tavern is far, but I will walk carefully. — Ukrainian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When prosperity comes, do not use all of it.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Today’s planets are likely to usher in a marginally anxious vibe. The watery new moon could have you over-thinking and over-analyzing what should be a straightforward choice or decision, most likely related to a personal matter. It’s a day to perhaps disregard the unlikelier possibilities! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 34, 37, 42, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The slightly intense vibe of the new moon may well have a hidden upside, in that it will encourage a certain amount of self-reflection and insight. Given that it’s a day where airing your opinions too bluntly may be counterproductive, you’ll find it better to think up more tactful strategies! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 21, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Clashing energies could pan out in one of two ways with regard to one specific matter. This is possibly related to a joint venture or project. You’re likely to either accept it wholeheartedly or reject it entirely. What may well be required is a more middle-of-the-road honesty and insight! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 32, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be a slight chill in the air, thanks to the new moon. It’s a day where you can easily deal with demanding chores or tasks, but can’t seem to find the right moment when it comes to your relationships. This should ease off a little as the day progresses, but still, watch what you say! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 26, 32, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where an anxious vibe is likely to stir up old feelings unnecessarily. A work-based issue could be resolved once and for all, but a reluctance to let matters drop may prevent full closure. This is possibly one of those days where you need to actually let something go, even if it’s not entirely to your liking! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 32, 38, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There is likely to be a slight communication gap, courtesy of contradictory energies. While incoming support or assistance may not seem helpful or reliable, a closer study may change your mind again. In addition; a very slight disappointment may be on the cards later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 32, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a very subtle but disruptive vibe, something that seemed settled or resolved may well re-emerge out of the blue. That said; this could turn out to have much less significance than you realize. Your intuitive reactions to this event could actually offer more guidance than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 29, 33, 38, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While there may be slight agitation in the air, you’re likely to have a fairly constructive day, as long as you don’t overreact to everyday glitches and errors on the work front. Your best strategy will be to openly and visibly appreciate other people’s efforts and attempts. Keep criticism to a minimum Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 19, 23, 37, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Increased sensitivity may create a slightly fraught atmosphere in general. While nothing specific or concrete will be at the center of this problem, there still could be one slight disappointment to absorb: quite possibly on the material front. It’s a day to be realistic. Don’t ignore a minor cash-flow issue! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 29, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re likely to know just what to say regarding a personal matter, but you may feel unable to express it, especially if this matter is causing you a little concern. If you do have a point, it may not be the best day to initiate a discussion about it. Sensitivity levels will be quite high in general! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 39, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may well need a little space throughout the day. It may be a day to avoid collaborative efforts and to try and work alone, if possible, since teamwork may really test your patience. Any serious dialogue involving your personal relationships should be postponed until tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 26, 38, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A slightly unpredictable vibe may develop from the start and cause a few minor disagreements and debates. Since it’s a day that may be peppered with minor setbacks and minor stumbling blocks, your best strategy will be to stick to what you know and remain in your comfort zone! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 16, 24, 37, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Kathleen Robertson, Jeffrey Tambor, Kevin Bacon, Steve Lawrence, Anjelica Huston, Kim Darby

