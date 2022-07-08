These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 8 July 2022.

Every man has his own destiny; the only imperative is to follow it, to accept it, no matter where it leads him. — Henry Miller

No revenge is more honourable than the one not taken. — Spanish Proverb

When prosperity comes, do not use all of it.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Watch out for the little signs of rising tension over sensitive or touchy matter. You might think you’re sailing through the day without mishap, but the evidence for developing strain will be there almost from the start. Don’t ignore it; address it as soon as possible, but subtly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 25, 27, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You should feel as though the vibes are a little more cooperative, but don’t rely on this lasting all day. That said; there’s likely to be help from an unexpected quarter. If you have fallen behind in a specific area of your life then it’s possible to catch up. You may even achieve more than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 20, 29, 32, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The moon’s rather unpredictable influence is likely to make you feel restless; even the recently positive romantic developments won’t be enough to distract you. However, what you want and what you need won’t necessarily amount to the same thing, but a balance between the two will help! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 15, 28, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You might need to watch what you say; certain influences could make you a little too critical and a little too eager to point out someone’s failings. Exercise a little patience and understanding, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Perhaps your expectations need a minor adjustment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 31, 37, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thoughtful influences may slow the pace, but they will be good for resolving any minor problems. A mini-drama close to the home front may well have you being eager to take charge. That said; the issue may be easier and speedier to resolve if you include others! Today’s Numbers: 4, 19, 22, 29, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may well think that you’re not functioning at your best, but that is not the case. Waning influences will create just the right balance between caution and dynamism. That said; while the early evening may present a fresh understanding to an earlier matter, the general mood may dip slightly! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 36, 39, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It is more than likely that you’ll feel like some quality time- out. For a normally easy-going sign this is unusual, but don’t worry: you’re just in need of some time by yourself without any deadlines looming or pressure. Don’t look for problems, because you will find something if you search hard enough! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 32, 38, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You will have a clear head during the daylight hours, which suggests that you will be able to deal with any practical challenges facing you. However, while the daytime encourages a fairly robust approach, the evening doesn’t. A developing matter may require a totally different response! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 27, 29, 34, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The pressure will ease during the daylight hours, which suggests that you’ll have a much improved day, with an emphasis on a little more fun. You’ll be invited to socialize with friends, although it may be best if you reserve the evening time for a break, in order to avoid a communication issue! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 25, 33, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a breath of fresh air from the moon you should be able to make light work of the day’s demands, but be generous with your time if you notice that someone near you is under pressure. The evening, however, may require a more tactful or delicate approach on your part! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 11, 20, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Both financial and romantic matters are looking solid. Lunar shifts indicate a minor improvement in your material circumstances, but this won’t all be down to good luck: you will have to work at it a little too. Make sure you put in maximum effort right now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 28, 31, 35, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It may seem that from out of nowhere comes an issue related to romance. It’s possible that you’ll be inclined to step back and play it cool. However, if you take this approach too far, then your tactics are likely to be regarded in a negative light. It may be best to be a little more open! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 20, 26, 37, 43

