These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

“Well,” said Pooh, “what I like best–” and then he had to stop and think. Because although Eating Honey was a very good thing to do, there was a moment just before you began to eat it which was better than when you were, but he didn’t know what it was called. — A.A. Milne, from The House at Pooh Corner

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Deceive the rich and powerful if you will, but don’t insult them. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

I transmit but do not create. Being fond of the truth, I am an admirer of antiquity.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! For the first half of the year ahead it looks as though fun will be very much the main priority. It is likely that you will meet someone during this time, and that they will be a significant romantic interest in your life. The latter half of the year will see you trying to resolve what you really want to achieve in life and is likely to involve some serious soul searching. It is important that you consult your friends for their advice and listen to it even when it doesn’t seem to agree with your natural instincts. If you are of working age then this is a wonderful year for making some great strides in your chosen career. Younger readers should see their school work greatly improving!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The day is likely to promise more than it can deliver. While something is likely to ignite your interest or inspire you, you may not feel as though you can make any real progress with this new development. Your best strategy will be to exercise a little patience; tomorrow should present a clearer perspective! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 23, 32, 37, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Given the rather audacious vibe you’ll almost definitely have the knack of excellent timing, especially when it comes to a potentially bold statement. It will certainly be possible to make the most of the sun/moon mix to improve and strengthen one important connection, but it may be a one-off opportunity! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 21, 39, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Mixed influences may create a little confusion. A very recent development may well crop up again, but possibly at the wrong time. That said; the planets indicate a subtle and useful shift in the next few days. With that in mind, do try and keep your options as open as possible! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 29, 36, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While other signs may experience a rather unreliable lift, you’ll probably feel a slight dip. It’s a day to pace yourself . Don’t go looking for things to correct or fix. Try to keep a slightly judgmental outlook under control too, since it’s possible that sooner or later, an unwise comment will rebound! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 19, 23, 38, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You’re likely to have quite a mixed day, thanks to the sun/moon mix. There’s certainly a sense of fickleness or a hard-to-please attitude on your part, especially when it comes to informal or tacit agreements. However, as with others, it may be a good idea to postpone a particular response! Today’s Numbers: 6, 10, 14, 21, 34, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A slightly vague sun/moon mix may impact on your plans for the day, since the actual pace may become more de-motivating as the hours progress. Having to defer or delay something may test your patience further. In addition; incoming news may be not what you really want to hear! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 23, 29, 36, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Although nothing major is likely to happen, it’s likely to be a day interspersed with small but annoying mishaps. There’s a developing sense of an inconvenient task or obligation looming up in the next couple of days. Your best strategy is to deal with it sooner rather than later! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 22, 27, 33, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you could find it difficult to let go of some mistake or misjudgment from very recently. Listen to a work colleague’s or trusted friend’s perspective on the matter. If this revolves around another person then you may need to try to see the alternative point of view! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 36, 41, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It could be a day where everything seems to require extra effort. However, the sun/moon mix is likely to encourage quick-fixes and easy-routes. You’re more likely to regard a current matter with a more objective eye tomorrow. With that in mind, hold off an important choice for now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 22, 28, 37, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While today could be about working on your relationships or about taking steps for self-improvement, either way you may need to be prepared to act, since you may be reluctant to put words into action. It’s perhaps a day where you’ll be a little too concerned about what other people may be thinking! Today’s Numbers: 1, 10, 19, 24, 35, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There may be more than a trace of imprudence or impatience in today’s chart. However, if channeled constructively, this could be a very temporary asset. You could summon the right mix of willpower and confidence to seize the initiative on one possibly difficult or intricate front! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 32, 37, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Fiery influences may well encourage a rather impulsive approach. There’s certainly a highly impulsive flavor to the day, which won’t necessarily smooth over any sensitive issues. In addition; you may be inclined to leap in when it comes to an incomplete or vague matter without having all the facts to hand! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 27, 35, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Ami Dolenz, Robby Kreiger, David Bowie, Stephen Hawking, R. Kelly, Yvette Mimieux, Ryan Francis

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Demi Lovato can expect a very busy 2018 particularly in the first few months of the year. Most of all, the planets suggest there will be major changes in her personal life!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.