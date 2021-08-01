These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

“Well,” said Pooh, “what I like best–” and then he had to stop and think. Because although Eating Honey was a very good thing to do, there was a moment just before you began to eat it which was better than when you were, but he didn’t know what it was called. — A.A. Milne, from The House at Pooh Corner

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Don’t empty the water jar until the rain falls. — Philippine Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

I transmit but do not create. Being fond of the truth, I am an admirer of antiquity.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a slightly strained note, especially if you can see where a close friend is going wrong. While you will have a more objective overview of their situation you’ll need to be patient with this person. When they want your advice they will ask you. Romance will bring a certain amount of challenges in the spring. You’ll want your freedom, while it’s possible that someone will want commitment! This will be a tricky time, but the tensions will ease, although you’ll remain restless right through the summer, until the sun moves into Virgo! November is looking fabulous for a last minute break or vacation, although you’ll need to double- check your traveling arrangements!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’ll be a welcome surge of insight, thanks to corrective planetary accents. However; you may be slightly misdirected by a subtly materialistic undercurrent. If you delve a little deeper, you could find that you’re being driven (temporarily) by a desire to have the absolute best of both worlds! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s an impression of a prickly and unreliable vibe. That said; it’s certainly a good day to confront something that’s been bothering you on and off. Certain issues may benefit from another think, especially those that have scope for improvement. It may be a good time to review a specific agreement too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 22, 27, 33, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A marginally pessimistic vibe may well undermine your responses when it comes to some useful or overdue news. In order to counteract this vibe, you may need to be a little more proactive. While it’s not the best day for romance as such, a misunderstanding can be put right! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 32, 35, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Fresh planetary accents suggest that you may experience mixed messages or signals at a point where you thought you were getting somewhere. However, bide your time for a little while longer, because it’s possible that something (or someone) needs just a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 19, 28, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s possible that a couple of previously missed errors or minor problems that may have slipped under the radar will pop up again, thanks to a corrective vibe. That said, though; don’t be too hasty to write certain things off. Something that appears to be a non- starter could actually develop in a surprisingly constructive way! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 20, 26, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to a subtly supportive vibe, personal matters will start to look a little stronger. You’ll be in a better position to spot potential pitfalls when it comes to a material matter. However; do reserve some of that diagnostic wisdom for something from the very recent past too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 21, 30, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a diagnostic vibe there may be a shift of some sort. It may be back to the drawing board with regard to one particular matter. However, do bear in mind that the timing may not be quite right, just yet. It may be a question of having the nerve to wait a little while longer! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 17, 26, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While the day may feel quite patchy, there’s actually a corrective force working hard to rectify any recent blunders. In your case, it’s possible that a demanding situation in one specific area of your life front will actually trigger a useful realization. Rely on your insight when it comes to a delicate issue too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 22, 30, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There may be a disagreeable or obstructive air about the day. It may even be that something is beginning to look as though it may unravel/fall through. However; this may not actually be as unlucky as it sounds. Backtracking may not be as easy, but it could improve your chances on one surprising front! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 25, 31, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There may be a slightly wistful tone to the day, thanks to a subtly corrective vibe. A missed opportunity from the recent past could play on your mind. However; far from being demotivating, this is likely to inspire you into action. All you need to do is to resist the temptation to zone in on what no longer matters! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 32, 36, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s scope for improvement on a more general level, if you can work with the prickly, but diagnostic vibe. If you recently made a decision that you now regret or you rejected something you now wish you hadn’t, then there may be a route you can take in order to reverse it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 20, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Fresh planetary accents are likely to bring a surprise that will come in useful in the long run, but you may need to keep a disclosure or revelation to yourself, in the first instance. Do bear in mind too that something that you may have settled on could provoke second thoughts. Proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 19, 26, 34, 47

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Ami Dolenz, Robby Kreiger, David Bowie, Stephen Hawking, R. Kelly, Yvette Mimieux, Ryan Francis

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Chris Pratt is starring in another science fiction movie, but the planets tell us that it won’t do as well as the popular Guardians of the Galaxy blockbuster. On the plus side the planets point to some excellent romantic developments for Chris!