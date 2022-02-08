These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You can delegate authority, but not responsibility. — Stephen W. Comiskey

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Those who sleep with dogs will rise with fleas. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The man who strikes first admits that his ideas have given out.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a very positive note, especially in terms of romance, but your confidence levels could dip every now and then. This won’t last long and will give way in October, breathing new life into your love-life! Keep an open mind in the run-up to Christmas and you’ll find that a new interest makes you think about some major changes that should come into effect after the New Year. This fabulous event could take place in a new setting: maybe a holiday or even a new home, but you will be happy. By late spring you will have a new vision of your major life goals so keep your confidence levels high and keep reaching for your ambitions!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A lack of energy might mean that you would prefer to stay at home in your sweats and do nothing today, but with the moon moving through your house of creativity it’s unlikely that you’ll be allowed to languish. Just make sure that you’re ready for a busy but enjoyable day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 23, 34, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You might be feeling as though no one is really listening to you, but it is all in your mind! Take a couple of good friends to the nearest mall for lunch and some shopping. Lunch will provide the company you need, while a new outfit will increase your sense of worth! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 28, 33, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The relationship between your ruling planet Jupiter and Pluto is filling you with energy so today would be an excellent day to introduce some kind of change in your life. You might want to redecorate your room, or do something adventurous that has no other purpose than pure fun; whichever you choose the day is yours! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 27, 32, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 With an excellent aspect influencing your ruling planet you are in for a very positive day today. The combination of energies might mean that you’re a little flighty, but both Mars and the moon will make sure that you are able to sail through the day without any mishaps! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 18, 25, 36, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It is possible that people at work or school will be looking to you for some guidance or help today, especially in terms of resolving tensions. This is due to your higher levels of empathy and understanding, which means that the comfort you provide will be naturally inspiring! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 29, 34, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Any romantic plans for the day are likely to be temporarily postponed by a need to attend some practical matter or task, but don’t let it take over the entire day. Your lack of concern for social convention could provoke someone’s impatience; a balanced outlook is the key! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 12, 25, 33, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The influence of Chiron suggests that a matter from the past or an unresolved issue is likely to resurface today. A helpful, supportive friend will be on hand, and although you might not like what they have to say on the problem be assured that they will be talking pure common sense! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 16, 23, 31, 34

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Today would be a good day to get yourself to the mall or even visit a flea-market; a couple of hours browsing through either the latest ethnic fashions or old, earthy knick-knacks will provide the relief you need from a particularly demanding day, and from a rather demanding friend too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 32, 44, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If you find that you’ve bitten off a little more than you can chew today don’t worry, because there will be someone who is more than happy to lend a guiding hand. Their methods might seem haphazard, but they will be the one to get you back on the right path again! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 25, 31, 36, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Both Mercury and the moon are going to provide a challenging day today, and it’s looking like you’re going to have to make a definite choice between friends and romance. There’s no easy answer, but don’t let yourself get stressed. Staying calm means there’s less chance of putting your foot in it! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 19, 26, 35, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You will be feeling more like your old self today, as the influence of the earth element increases, making things a lot more settled. This is a good day to spend with friends because at the moment you’re feeling even more sociable than usual, and you are the tonic that they need right now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 16, 25, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A sense of boredom could settle in today, making you feel listless, but this is only a temporary blip, caused by Chiron affecting your ruling planet. A change of image will work wonders for both your confidence and energy levels, whether you opt for some new accessories or a whole new make-over! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 28, 32, 45

