We do good because it frees the heart. It open us to a wellspring of happiness. — Sharon Salzberg

Drink nothing without seeing it; Sign nothing without reading it. — Spanish Proverb

The palest ink is better than the best memory.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a minor clash with someone at work or school. The planets are suggesting that you will need to have a more flexible approach; by including someone who is perhaps more tactful you’ll find it is easier to convey your concerns. The summer could bring feelings that your daily routine is stagnating a little; at that point along will come a significant moment that leads to some interesting romantic developments! The beginning of October will bring an opportunity for travel, but there could be tricky choice between going where you want to go, and going where you’ve already planned to go! Cash flow matters are likely to improve unexpectedly at the end of October!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You could receive an interesting snippet of information quite early in the day, but you may have to wait for this evening for clarification. There are some indications, such as the fabulous Venus/moon aspect, that this information may well relate to romance. Be patient! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 28, 32, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You could be tempted to promise way too much on the work/school front. Cool-headed influences aren’t actually that helpful or instructive. Opportunities grasped may well yield some results, but not to the extent that you might have wanted. Besides, do you want to be working till midnight (again)?! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 26, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s likely to be a direct or obvious choice or dilemma right from the start, thanks to the moon. It could be emotional versus material, or it could be a head versus heart thing. If it gets to be too much, it may help to postpone any important decisions at least until the evening! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 15, 24, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’ve had a couple days where the planets have nagged you a little, but today the pace eases up and paves the way for a little light-hearted fun. That said; you may need to address money issues in the morning. Avoid impulse purchases; pay any outstanding bills and avoid credit! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 19, 26, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications may require extra attention, because it is highly likely that any errors made today will bubble up tomorrow, creating unnecessary hassle. Check your emails or messages before sending; be clear when speaking, and be aware that you’ll be a little accident-prone! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 28, 34, 37, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Relationships are likely to come under the spotlight, thanks to Neptune. A clash of plans might make you feel pressured into retracting a request or suggestion, but do you really need to? If what you have asked for is unreasonable, then by all means have a quick rethink. However, is it really you who’s being thoughtless? Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 24, 32, 36, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today’s planets apply a little pressure to work or school matters. Obstructive influences may impede progress by constantly presenting a better course of action than the last. It may be a case of two steps forward and two steps back, throughout the day, unless you put your foot down! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 31, 35, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications look pretty unreliable today, since certain plans are likely to go a little off beam, thanks to several pesky aspects. It could even be that you realize you’ve overlooked an important factor. Try not to overreact and remember that your plans can be recovered! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 15, 25, 32, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s likely to be one of those unpredictable days where, for some reason you really can’t identify, it all works out by the end. Don’t waste time trying to figure it all out; don’t question good luck, however minor. Just enjoy the benefits, which are most likely to revolve around romance! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 27, 36, 42, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There may be some negative influences about, but offsetting these some powerfully helpful ones too. A little bit of good luck may well have a knock-on effect, with the end result being that somehow certain problems, dilemmas and choices seem to almost fix themselves (with a little tweaking from you, of course)! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 26, 38, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Contradictory influences may well give rise to a few minor problems, particularly within your daily schedule. Time or lack of it may well be the overriding factor. It may be a day where you’re fielding requests or trying to think of a way to redistribute the workload a little more fairly. You might need to say ‘no’ here and there! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 22, 30, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The planets may deliver a minor glitch in your daily routine. Don’t attach more importance to this glitch than is due. Incoming advice may be useful to a certain point, but the advice may be a little rigid or even a little drastic. Look to the evening for better inspiration/guidance! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 23, 37, 44

