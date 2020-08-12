These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When you are kind to someone in trouble, you hope they’ll remember and be kind to someone else. And it’ll become like a wildfire. — Whoopi Goldberg

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Use power to curb power. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The palest ink is better than the best memory.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a lively note. You social life should be activated in time for the festive celebrations. Even before Christmas there’ll be plenty of fun on the agenda, but you will need to watch the cash flow, which will be erratic to say the least well into January. After the New Year a more responsible attitude may well take over, benefiting work or school, but there will be a danger of neglecting your personal relationships. Any problems related to romance look set to be nicely resolved in June, as long as you take the opportunities that will be presented to you. September will be a hectic month, with both romance and friendships perhaps eating too much into work time. October continues the fun theme and adds the possibility of travel, while November may bring changes to your immediate environment!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 If it is at all possible then try to avoid the mall today. Stash away any credit cards and resolve to spend as little as possible. Unhelpful lunar influences are likely to cloud your judgment, cramp your sense of style and may well have you spending too much for too little into the bargain! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Today’s chilly lunar influences will actually be pretty useful. If it feels as though you’ve somehow gotten into a rut, especially where romance is concerned, then maybe it’s time for a rethink! Unrealistic expectations and unfeasibly high hopes will only bring disappointment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 14, 20, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Communications look pretty unreliable today. Any plans that you make for today are likely to go a little off beam, thanks to several pesky aspects. It could even be that you realize you’ve overlooked an important factor. Try not to overreact and remember that your plans can be recovered! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 28, 35, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 If yesterday you were invigorated then today you may feel slightly deflated. Avoid the malls: those little pick-me-ups won’t really do much. It’s also important to stand your ground today: don’t let anyone try and push you into making any important decisions; tomorrow is a better day for clear-cut thinking! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 39, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Indirect influences are likely to put a hold on your social life today; any outstanding duties, chores or assignments that you’ve tried to ignore will come back to haunt you! Unfortunately there will be nothing you can do but apply yourself to whatever task that needs your attention! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 26, 32, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Romance is likely to be the bright spark in an otherwise rather challenging day! You certainly won’t be feeling very adventurous when it comes to sorting out a key area of your life, but this is probably just as well. Maybe a little cool objectivity is just what is needed! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 25, 38, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The planets have been zoning in on romance but there’s still no respite from that particular roller coaster at the moment. However, a useful aspect suggests that you will be able to claim some space for yourself later in the day. Use it wisely to think things through! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 20, 28, 32, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There is so much potential for the day, but your energies are likely to feel completely scattered! If today begins to feel less like the weekend and more like a typical Monday blame the planets, especially if you get lumbered with some extra work; ironically, tomorrow will be ten times better! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 33, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Self discipline and self control is what you’ll need today, no matter how many temptations are thrown in your path. The desire to be sociable and have fun is likely to override that inner nagging voice, which is urging you to be sensible! Schedule your fun for later to avoid accumulating stress! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 19, 27, 32, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a definite call for an understanding approach in the planets today, especially if things don’t seem to be going your way. Your inclination to be flighty and non-committal won’t be well-received. What should push matters in the right direction is a gentle and sensitive approach! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 20, 33, 37, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It could prove to be a tricky day for you today, thanks to a minor but obstructive influence, which could make you feel as though you’re not really getting anywhere today. What will be holding you back, though, is a fear of trying something new or an overly cautious attitude! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 30, 38, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You should be able to sidestep the worst of today’s influences, although the interesting array of aspects may impact slightly on cash matters. However, as with yesterday, you benefit by listening. Perhaps someone’s insightful advice will throw an entirely different perspective on the problem! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 16, 21, 30, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Maximilian Schell, James Galway, Kim Basinger, Sinead O’Connor, David Carradine, Gregg Allman, Teri Hatcher

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Nicki Minaj has been struggling to stay relevant lately, but the planets suggest that she has been working hard to re-invent her musical style. Only time will tell is it works!