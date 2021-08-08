These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I was going to change my shirt, but I changed my mind instead. — Winnie the Pooh

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Goodness shouts. Evil whispers. — Balinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Seeking affection as a sunflower faces the sun.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead may start on a slightly negative note: your energies will feel scattered and you may well feel that your efforts are unappreciated. However this will soon pass when you experience a burst of positive energy. Romance features strongly in January, but it won’t be a traditional romance, although it will have more than its fair share of fun. Work or school will cause a slight headache in the late summer, but this will be short lived. By the time August is coming to an end you will have found a new level of financial security that allows you to follow your ambitions. By the end of the year you will have developed the necessary sense of self discipline to carry this forward in a new and dynamic manner!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You’ll need to curb a tendency to be a little wild and unruly, or you’ll get nothing done. The fiery lunar influence has the capacity to hold you back, and you’ll have to watch you cash flow carefully. It’s great to have lots of fun but you need to schedule those moments appropriately! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 25, 32, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Whatever obstacles that the work front presents will easily be overcome despite the dithery influence of the Mercury/moon aspect. Where other people would normally baulk you’ll find that you’re able to think on your toes. Make sure that you relax in the evening though by treating yourself to a night out! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 24, 39, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You could find that you’re feeling a little more driven than usual. You might want to talk things through with a friend, but since tomorrow is a much better day for emotional dialogue you should use today to pursue work/career or financial targets! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 20, 32, 40, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The fiery moon suggests that you’ll have the upper hand (in a nice way) when it comes to your relationships on both a personal and professional level. You should find that everything just seems to click into place, so make the most of it and get out there ready to impress! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 28, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There may be a slight tendency to dwell too much on a tricky situation. Your best strategy will be to deal with it the best way you can and then forget it, since it’s possible that this tricky development won’t be entirely within your control. An evening spent with one or two close friends should relieve any lingering stress! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 20, 39, 43, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The moon moves and brings a little good luck too. You’ll find that you’ll have one of those days where just about everything seems to go right. Incoming information may have an uplifting effect, which could lead into one or two pleasant discoveries! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 21, 25, 34, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The moon indicates a very beneficial day, especially in terms of your personal relationships. If you’ve been trying to get someone to notice you then today is the day where they’ll finally sit up and see you. Just ensure that the impression you make is a positive one! Today’s Numbers: 7, 10, 13, 26, 31, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Today’s influences suggest that you’ll either you’ll be happy to throw caution to the wind and make some positive plans for a new project, or you’ll hold yourself back from doing anything. Try to work with the former impulse rather than give in to the latter one, even if you just commit your ideas to paper and nothing more! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 29, 32, 37, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a surge of optimism about the current planets, and this may need to be kept in check throughout the day. Beware of making rash promises that you really won’t be able to keep and listen to the advice of a more insightful friend, whose on-the- ball perspective will be very useful! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 26, 34, 38, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The Jupiter/moon combination is very likely to increase yesterday’s dynamic streak, and you could find it hard to resist making your feelings abundantly clear. You might want to consider the fact that a friendly smile and kind words will get you much further than a series of humorless demands. Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 39, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The fun generating moon is likely to impact on your day in a practical way, although it could tinker about with your cash- flow too. It’s a day where you’re most likely to splurge, so do try to put off any major purchases. If it’s possible, curb the spending altogether! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 30, 36, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you might find that you become too focused on the material things in life. The current influences will encourage a kind of hoarding instinct, where you’ll be more driven to accumulate cash. If you take advantage of this, then you’re not likely to have much time for romance! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 20, 25, 32, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: J.C. Chasez, Dustin Hoffman, Mel Tillis, Connie Stevens, Keith Carradine, Bradley Mcintosh, Drew Lachey, Dave “The Edge” Evans

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Katy Perry has been making some confusing statements lately and her music output has not been impressing her fans. The planets tell us that Katy is likely to experience a career slump later this year

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.