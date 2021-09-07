These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with various and temporary challenges in terms of finances and romance. These minor problems will distract you a little too much, and could cause a dent in your confidence, but some kind of positive achievement at work or school will put you back on track again, and by November the ideas will be flowing thick and fast. A change of pace will occur after Christmas, when romance becomes more interesting. Whether you’re single or attached love could move to a whole new level, as things become more serious. April will provide more challenges and opportunities that you’ll need to grasp quickly, but you’ll be inclined to be a little too dreamy. This will pass, and a burst of fire energy will enable you to make a go of whatever you put your mind to!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Home life could be a possible source of tension because while family members will want to busily apply themselves and get any outstanding chores finished you will remain far too laid back and inclined to take it easy. Unfortunately you won’t be able to sweet talk you way out of your share of the work! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 24, 32, 36, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You could find that you’re in a bit of a vague mood today, daydreaming the hours away. Don’t worry; this will pass but in the meantime drag yourself out of the clouds and plan an evening out bowling or skating with friends. Some kind of physical activity should get you back on form again! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 22, 26, 39, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to a positive influence you will find yourself burning your candle at both ends. You will want to rise to your work or school challenges but you will also feel energized enough to enjoy some recreation time at the end of the day. The problem is that you could overdo it if you’re not careful. Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 13, 27, 33, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 If you feel the need to organize everyone else today then resist the urge, because you will need to concentrate on yourself and your work or school assignments. Besides, a certain aspect influencing your ruling planet means that you’re overdue some fun, so plan an evening of entertainment with lively friends! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 26, 32, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Work or school will provide a rather pleasant environment today. It will allow you to be noticed as you demonstrate your numerous strengths a little bit, which is just as well, because you will feel in the mood for a break in the usual routine. Make sure that you plan something for the evening as well to continue the good mood. Today’s Numbers: 8, 18, 26, 31, 36, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Both work or school and romance are featured today. In terms of the former you’ll shine out when you communicate some original ideas. In terms of romance someone who is rather intense could be waiting quietly on the sidelines. For the attached Virgo you can look forward to a cozy evening for two! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 15, 24, 39, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You might feel that the daily routine is taking its toll today, because work or school seems to require that extra bit of energy that you just can’t quite summon. It’s thanks to a minor aspect between the moon and your ruling planet that’s making you feel moody and withdrawn, which will soon pass. Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 16, 28, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The sun and moon are still playing havoc with your feelings, and the rapid change of aspects means that you’re likely to feel a little burdened and put upon in the morning, but by the evening you’re likely to feel more dynamic and energetic. Just ride it out and wait for things to settle! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 18, 21, 34, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 For you the temptation of fun and games will be too much to resist, unfortunately work or school will interfere with your need for non-stop amusement. Plan something for the evening that will provide the entertainment you need, which will hopefully allow you to concentrate on your more boring obligations during the day. Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 27, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re likely to be on top form today, thanks to a harmonious influence from the sun, which will boost your sensitivity levels no end, so don’t be surprised if friends are happy to share their problems, because you’ll know instinctively what the right thing to say is. Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 24, 31, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Keep an eye on the cash flow today and stay away from the mall; resist temptation to spend money. Instead plan a fun evening with a couple of friends, because you are in need of some fun! Be different and plan something unusual; you never know it might begin a whole new interest! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 22, 29, 35, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 With the negative aspect against the moon, you are likely to feel bouts of dissatisfaction today. You’ll be more inclined to give rather than take! If you plan some quality time for yourself this evening watching movies and don’t let anyone interrupt, you will feel more relaxed for it. Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 21, 34, 39, 40

