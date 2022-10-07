These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 7 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Flowers are the poetry of earth, as stars are the poetry of heaven. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who knows little quickly tells it. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The Gods cannot help those who do not seize opportunities.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Yesterday’s fun vibe will continue, with extra emphasis on doing something completely different. However, there may be a minor issue, most likely related to incoming information that will need to be at least acknowledged fully, even if you can’t address it right now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 24, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You would be due an easy-going day, but for the fact that someone is likely to require your help. Be generous with both your advice and your time. It’s more than possible that your generosity will be noticed at a later date by someone who could make a subtle difference! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 29, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There is a strong argument for slowing down and easing up. Something fairly minor is likely to require a clear head and possibly some creative thinking. An unexpected (possibly last- minute) development along romantic lines may be the main reason why you should perhaps forge yourself a little time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 32, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A boost of stabilizing energy is likely to develop early in the day and again later in the evening. It’ll be the middle of the day that needs a little care and attention, since this is the point where a tactless remark or thoughtless action could undo some good work. Poor impressions are not so easily undone! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Both travel and getting out and about are very well aspected, so if a relaxed, lazy kind of day doesn’t appeal, do something slightly different. Visiting other people is certainly an option. Whatever you do, don’t assume that the fun element is absent; it’s not; it’s just subtle! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 20, 21, 37, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The good-luck factor is likely to improve. It may be that your finances are primed to receive a minor boost, most likely through a little extra work. It’s not likely to be the sort of opportunity that available open for long, so you may need to act quickly or at least not dither! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 21, 30, 36, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A sprightly vibe in the morning is likely to give way to a more cautious one in the evening. In terms of romance you may need the skill of some good timing to make the most of this. It’s possible that a distraction part way through the day will need to be dealt with decisively! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 28, 34, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day of opposites, thanks to the fiery moon. There’s certain wild vibe, which will be not so great for financial matters. If you do find yourself thinking about a way to accumulate cash then proceed with extreme caution. Agreements may need to be clarified! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 21, 37, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communications and incoming information are likely to be quite illuminating. Even though it’s the weekend, your attention could be directed to work/career developments. While the angle is a positive one, it may be that you can’t actually implement or kick start anything for a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 13, 20, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You are likely to be feeling a little frustrated, especially when it comes to being able to express yourself. However, it’s not a day to try and influence other people’s views and feelings. It may be tempting to speed up a particular process, but hold off for just a little while! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 21, 30, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Flitting influences will have their uses. It could be that you realize or accept that one key area in your life is overshadowing everything else. Maybe you’ve been veering from one extreme to the other for a very specific reason. It’s a day to identify the missing x-factor! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 23, 30, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 As the highly sensitive influences recede you could find that you slip into an easy-going mood at a point where you really need to be proactive and dynamic. There’s really no avoiding it: you’ll most likely need to put your social life on the back burner until a couple of important matters are resolved! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 16, 20, 35, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

John Mellencamp, Yo-Yo Ma, Desmond Tutu, June Allyson, Toni Braxton, Shawn Ashmore, Rachel McAdams, Thom Yorke, Christopher Norris, Yo-Yo-Ma

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.