Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 7 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nothing is so contagious as example; and we never do any great good or evil which does not produce its like. — La Rochefoucauld

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A parasite can not live alone — African(Ovambo) Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Adversity is a mirror that reveals one’s true self.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 If you can resist a couple of unexpected distractions, and if you can summon the patience to pay attention to the finer details, you’ll be more inclined to spot any glitches within one particular plan or suggestion which bodes well for work related matters. That said; it’s a big if! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 27, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The day may feel a little unfair: it’ll point the way to solutions and answers to material/practical matters, but it may well obstruct your attempts to implement these solutions. Having to deal with people who are a little reluctant to act could be the root cause of the obstructive vibe! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 22, 25, 34, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There may be irritation on two separate fronts: romance and work. On the romance front, just be reasonable if someone is expecting too much. On the work front, the pressure you feel may well have an up-side, because it is likely that someone will recognize what you have to offer! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 19, 29, 33, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Today’s planets may bring a contrary mood, but there is little to be gained from expressing negative feelings. It’s a day to be supportive rather than obstructive and to be helpful rather than uncooperative. A slight dip in your confidence levels could give way to a less than constructive exchange! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 26, 28, 33, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There may be a slight gap between an incoming offer and the reality of that offer. If you watch how you respond, then tensions with a friend/relative are less likely to develop. If you can put certain concerns aside, then there should be another opportunity to clear this up in a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 28, 36, 42, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Distracting influences suggest that you may be inclined towards ignoring or dismissing a particular matter. That said; it’s possible that it isn’t actually as important as you assume. However, it’s equally possible that the longer you leave it, the worse it will appear to be! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 38, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a slightly resigned attitude, which you may need to overcome. Being flexible is one thing; however, this is a day that is likely to require a little more oomph. You don’t need to be will be too pushy or insistent, but don’t leave everything to chance, or to other people either! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 31, 46, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day to minimize miscommunication. Ripples in the workplace are likely to crop up from the start, but don’t indulge in rumors, no matter how intriguing they may be. It may be best to ignore certain facts when it comes to romance too, because mixed signals are very likely! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 32, 33, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Sensible influences are very likely to be undermined by misleading ones and you may well rebel against this vibe with more determination than is necessary. It’s not a day to take any risks, even if they are very minor, calculated ones, because you’re likely to go one step too far! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 35, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A slightly fretful vibe over something you can’t change could lead to frustration and maybe even some tensions. Don’t allow an inexplicable discontent to grow out of proportion and don’t be tempted to rationalize it either. Tomorrow will bring a little welcome clarity! Today’s Numbers: 6, 9, 15, 21, 38, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Communications may go a little off-beam. Think before you speak, especially towards the evening, because you’re likely to put your foot in it with someone. This is likely to be your error and not theirs. Perhaps it’ll be best if you own up to your mistakes straightaway. Tread carefully! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 29, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Don’t be too surprised if you feel that there are some changes you would like to make. The various lunar combinations suggest that you may want to have everything just perfect, from your environment to romance, but ease off: it’s not a good day for making snap decisions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 26, 34, 41, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Billy Graham, Joan Sutherland, Joni Mitchell, Johnny Rivers, King Kong Bundy, Jason and Jeremy London, Todd McKee, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Dana Plato

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.