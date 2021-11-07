These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a slight anxiety over money matters; a chance to accumulate may need serious thought, but don’t let a dip in your confidence levels dictate what you do. The New Year period sees you perhaps taking on far too much in an effort to please someone. Love blazes in March, but again you could be the one doing all the work. While April is thankfully more settled, May could introduce some minor problems with travel. Don’t ignore cash or work problems in July, because old problems could resurface in August. November’s serious planets will be great for taking a calculated risk at work or school, while December’s planets cast a rosy tint over a romantic development that actually requires a more critical look!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A somewhat intense vibe is likely to develop from today, which could impact on romance and friendships. In order to avoid slight discord, it may help to develop your sensitivity levels. Don’t under-estimate the power of a sense of good timing either. Don’t expect to win an argument immediately: aim for gradually! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 26, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Planetary shifts have the capacity to create a smoldering vibe. However; first there could be a possible change of heart, change of mind or change of plan to process. Don’t try and speed things up, since this could lead into some useful dialogue. Be attentive, so as not to miss something valuable! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 25, 29, 37, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While you may not see much potential in today’s rather rigid vibes, there’s certainly scope for planning ahead on a couple of fronts. The issue of commitment (of a non romantic kind) may materialize and there may even be a suggestion to consider. As for romance, there could be a slightly intriguing turn! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 33, 36, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A corrective and resilient vibe has the capacity to put a personal matter back into context and make it easier to deal with. A moment of insight or a sudden realization could filter through, little- by-little. As an aside, romance may be bubbling away in the background, but could require a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 22, 29, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The slower pace may feel more formal, particularly when it comes to verbal exchanges and romantic interactions. Something in the very early stages of development may not progress as quickly as you’d prefer. As an aside; a lack of patience on your part could give way to an easily avoidable miscommunication! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 34, 46, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s definitely a day where strong opinions should remain unvoiced, particularly in romance, since a highly sensitive undercurrent is likely to influence meanings, intentions and contexts more than is useful. Even small mistakes or errors of judgment should be corrected as soon as possible! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 28, 31, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s possible you’ll experience either a surge of confidence or a moment of uncertainty over a specific issue. It might be best to cut all risks to a minimum when it comes to practical and material matters. In addition; romance the capacity to become equally confusing. It may be best to take a wait-and-see approach! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 26, 34, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There may be an either/or choice to make in order to make the most of a renewed vibe. The rather direct planetary accent may draw your attention to a new opportunity. However, you may well be held back by a belief that there’s something even better elsewhere. Take care with this: tread slowly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 11, 23, 26, 39

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Be braced for a subtly fretful vibe, which may bring a moment of self-doubt. A slight sense of dissatisfaction with regard to a forgotten reminder or prompt could seem badly timed, but this could give way to another chance. As an aside; it is possible that someone will come back into your life! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 24, 28, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day to perhaps be aware that verbal miscommunications are likely, particularly outside the workplace. Take care with how you respond or reply, because it’s certainly a day where the normally clear line between friendship and something more may well shift a couple of times before it settles properly! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 27, 32, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where planetary shifts may have a subtle impact on your perception of one particular situation. This could be connected to romantic interactions. A slightly confused vibe may descend out of nowhere and a recent matter could crop up completely unannounced! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 24, 33, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The chance to start afresh or wipe the slate clean is likely to develop, thanks to refreshing planetary shifts. A more reliable vibe will almost certainly benefit several fronts, particularly when it comes to personal goals. However, romantic matters may require a little more thought and consideration! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 22, 26, 35, 46

