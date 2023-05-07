Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 7 May 2023.

You are never given a wish without also being given the power to make it true. You may have to work for it, however. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

He who sacrifices his conscience to ambition burns a picture to obtain the ashes. — Chinese Proverb

Dream different dreams while on the same bed.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The planets are generally positive but you would do well to channel your rather flighty energies into something constructive. You may well have plenty of original ideas, but motivation may well be lacking, since you could end up investing your time on something that maybe is going nowhere! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may not hurt to be a little skeptical, since it’s possible that a situation or even an opportunity will look far easier than it really is. Success is by no means guaranteed. Secondary problems could develop from one small glitch, and the overall effect may well be extra work just to keep on track! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 24, 35, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s possible that you’ll be prone to misunderstandings and errors, and with regard to a work-related matter, you may well miscalculate the situation entirely. Do note that the good-luck factor is likely to suddenly disappear without warning after lunch. On that note, resist the urge to take any risks! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 20, 29, 32, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a slight note of discord to the day: something that appears to be nicely settled at the start may gradually develop little glitches. If this is related to your financial situation then you might be in receipt of some disappointing news. That said; it’ll be something you can remedy! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 25, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A brief but lucky vibe in the morning hours is likely to put you in control with regard to incoming information. However, it’s possible that there will be a slightly distracting development or presence to resist, which may a certain amount of resilience on your part! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 32, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A very obvious either/or choice is likely to crop up at some point during the day. This choice may well become apparent on the practical or material front. You don’t necessarily need to avoid the more adventurous decisions, but you do need to weigh up the risks before deciding! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 21, 30, 41, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A certain amount of self-discipline may be needed in the light of a rather exuberant vibe, especially if there’s an element of pressure on the work front. Colleagues won’t be very pleased if you try to avoid doing your bit. It’s certainly a day to keep your work and your social life apart! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 16, 23, 35, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While the fiery vibe will encourage a dynamic and fairly resilient approach, it’s likely that you won’t have an awful lot of patience with those who are perhaps naturally more cautious. You may even be a little dismissive when it comes to implement a change that could impact on others! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 39, 41, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If you can resist an urge to be quite blunt, then a specific situation or even relationship that maybe has been under a little strain could start to show signs of improvement. What will really help is keeping demands to a minimum and it’s certainly not a day to issue an ultimatum, either! Today’s Numbers: 2, 12, 15, 24, 32, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Don’t be discouraged by a rather haphazard vibe and don’t be surprised if there are a number of silly little mishaps disrupting and disorganizing your routine. Besides, it is possible that something going wrong will actually turn out to be for the best, one way or another! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 28, 31, 33, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Fiery influences may well be a little misleading. While romance and emotional matters are set to warm up, you could find that you’re inclined to fix your sights on something that is perhaps a trace unrealistic. It may be a good idea to check whether your pride is getting in the way of a sensible decision! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 22, 30, 38, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Consistent methods and strategies will pay dividends. Darting from one thing to the next will only drain you. Maintain a steady pace. Recognize from the start that you can’t be in two places at once, and that you can’t do everything, no matter what someone else may say! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 23, 27, 35, 46

Johnny Unitas, Teresa Brewer, Tim Russert, Darren McGavin, Anne Baxter, Max Rafferty, Gary Cooper, Amy Heckerling

