These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 7 March 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The Lord is my light and my salvation. — Judaism

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Worries go better with soup than without. — Yiddish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A rigorous vibe points to a fairly constructive day, but the moon in chilly Virgo needs to be borne in mind. If there is a spanner in the works, most likely related to a practical dilemma, then it should be regarded exactly as it is: as a one- off interruption. Don’t allow it to grow out of proportion! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 32, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 While the general vibe is likely to be a hard-working one, it’s certainly not a day to sweet-talk your way through a tricky or intricate matter. A Saturn/moon aspect strongly suggests that you shouldn’t try to appear as though you know more than you really do, since someone is highly likely to call your bluff! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 14, 28, 36, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s possible that quite a few people will be looking to you for solutions and answers. The more simple and/or obvious those answers are, the more you are still likely to find your patience levels whittling down quickly. You’ll need some uninterrupted space for you. Take it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 15, 28, 33, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where someone may attempt to have too much input over what you do. It’s possible that this person will have no official remit or authority, which could test your patience further, but it may be best if you don’t burn any bridges in a moment of irritation! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 33, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Cash matters look solid, but you might want to consider holding onto any surplus until after tomorrow’s full moon has been and gone. That said; you may need to be a little strict with yourself: don’t let yourself be pressured to spend your money on things that you can easily live without! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 25, 29, 31, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Strong aspects will enable a useful degree of perception. It may be necessary to put to one side those things that you can’t yet do. That said; don’t dismiss too many objectives, since there will be some things that are ripe for change. It may be more about timing than ability! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 22, 26, 32, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may well indulge in a very minor act of rebellion against all the focused influences, but you’ll need to be careful how you counteract the industrious vibe. It’s certainly not a day to throw out the rule-book; it’s a more a day to make a few subtle tweaks here and there! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 29, 31, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While other signs may be either chilly or a little too anxious, you’re more likely to be happily plodding along at your own pace, with few interruptions. Do remember to extend a helping hand to someone who is maybe floundering in the restrictions imposed by the industrious vibe! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 21, 32, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The abundance of earth energy could actually work very well for you. Strong aspects will function much like a green light on one specific issue – most likely related to your work. A moment of inspiration could kick-start something sluggish back into life again, although you may need to wait for further results! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 23, 39, 42, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a string of supportive aspects and a little extra dash of luck or guidance or both, it’s likely to be a good day, with various encouraging signs, paving the way forward on several fronts. That said; it may be a day to clear your proverbial in-tray, since tomorrow may be a little time- pressured! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 25, 36, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A string of lunar influences may well bring out a competitive side not really associated with graceful and sociable air- signs. It may be a day to draw back a little. Just remember that communication is a two-way process. Something you hear may depend on something you share first! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 13, 29, 31, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Lunar influences suggest that you may end up following the wrong course of action, but for the best of reasons. You might even be inclined to offer someone (or something) a second chance. If they don’t make the most of this, then console yourself with the fact that at least you gave it your best shot! Today’s Numbers: 10, 12, 21, 34, 45, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Willard Scott, Daniel J. Travanti, Paul Cattermole, Tammy Faye Bakker, Taylor Dayne, John Heard, Tammy Faye

