TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless. — Mother Teresa

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Look for the good, not the evil, in the conduct of members of the family. — Jewish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

First secure an independent income, then practice virtue.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There are times when you’re really able to rise to the challenge and this is one of those days, since you’re not likely to be easily daunted by any predictable obstacles. It’s also a day to perhaps aim a little higher, and set slightly more demanding targets, so long as you keep your wits about you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 26, 34, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s likely to be one of those fast-paced days, with a pushy, energetic vibe underpinning it. Your ability to be shrewd and analytical could see small and steady improvements in most areas, except cash. Don’t expect to make huge leaps and bounds: be realistic about financially-based outcomes! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 21, 30, 32, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A distinct need for schedules, routine and stability is likely to make the day harder than it needs to be. Perhaps the idea of order and organization will be comforting, but you may not get the results you want if you restrict yourself too much. You can get away with cutting a few corners! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 34, 47, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It has the capacity to be a hard-pressed but satisfying day. A fresh and airy vibe could have a rejuvenating effect on old plans or ambitions that maybe you had previously ditched, while the slower-paced influences will be strong enough to prevent you taking overly drastic action! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 32, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Improved influences zone in on fun and friendships, but there could be an unexpected decision to make too; one that revolves around letting something go, once and for all. A possible encounter isn’t likely to have any romantic connotations, but it could really get you thinking! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 15, 23, 30, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A clashing vibe could be a little draining. On the one hand you may feel that you need to go the extra mile on the work front. Pitted against this will be a developing desire to make the most of an unexpected suggestion or invitation. You can afford to take it down a notch, but not too drastically! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 38, 42, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Revitalized influences will bring in a breath of fresh air and a fresh start. It will be much easier to resolve a minor but ongoing disagreement or clash. That said; you still may need to negotiate very slight discord between something established and something not yet tried or tested! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 11, 20, 36, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The somber vibes should lift quite dramatically, and you should start to feel more in-step with others. You should get a sense of a little more freedom on a couple of fronts. That said; if you encounter a little resistance from someone, then work with them, not against them! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 27, 33, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If the start feels a little nondescript, don’t worry, because the missing vim and vigor will materialize quite rapidly. In fact, you could end up feeling a little too carefree, especially when it comes to material/practical matters. An extravagant tendency this evening could have you wincing tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 30, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 This is a day where an unusually careless attitude on your part may cause a little friction on the work front. Incoming and outgoing information should be noted down and kept up to date. It may help to keep a written account of what needs doing and what has already been done! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 21, 30, 38, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a much better day: a sprightlier vibe is likely to point to solutions and good strategies without too many complications. Practical and material matters should be easier to manage than of late. If you do feel like branching out slightly, you won’t end up feeling thwarted by practical restrictions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 23, 32, 37, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may be in a distinctly easy-going mood, which bodes well for emotional matters, but it may not be so great for goal-centered, practical matters. If some kind of team-effort is required, then you may need to metaphorically shape up a little: don’t expect others to slow down! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 20, 39, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jenny Jones, Anna Kournikova, Allen Iverson, Larisa Oleynik, Jessica Tandy, Prince, Tom Jones, Rocky Graziano, Liam Neeson, Karl Urban

