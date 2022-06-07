These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 7 June 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless. — Mother Teresa

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

What was hard to endure is sweet to recall. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

First secure an independent income, then practice virtue.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s another distinct AM/PM split, but this could have the dual-benefit of giving you some useful pointers in the morning and giving you a cosmic repair-kit in the afternoon. The key area most likely to benefit will be your work zone: it’s possible a colleague should be given a second hearing! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 27, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you may well discover or stumble across some inconsistencies in facts and figures or a discrepancy in recent incoming information. How you deal with this really depends on the circumstances. That said; it is a day where you could accidently draw attention to someone else’s inefficiency! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 26, 34, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A problem in the form of romance may well surface at the wrong time. If career matters are pressing, you may have to put the emotional issue to one side. In addition: don’t promise anything; someone will hold you to your word, no matter how impossible the promise might be! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 18, 29, 35, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you could misdirect all your positive energies into one unproductive area. That said; you could inadvertently turn this to your advantage in the long term. It may well depend upon the amount of time you’re willing to spend on this and on maintaining your motivation levels! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 21, 30, 39, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Planetary shifts point to some minor tensions in your platonic relationships. These tensions can easily be resolved with some positive thinking. Then again, this could be made worse by a nagging unease of what might develop. Tread carefully with a friend and avoid thinking: what if! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 35, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a mixed day but the overall effect is likely to be a constructive move forward within a supportive context. One very specific matter, possibly one connected to your friendship zone, will require a fairly straightforward reaction. In other words, don’t dwell too much on previously wasted time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 27, 36, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today’s planetary arrangement brings the opportunity for some significant personal development. Communication skills particularly in relation to close friends or family members are working well for you right now, so this is a great time to resolve any outstanding issues! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 30, 34, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Thanks to subtle but improving influences there could be a chance to catch up with someone you haven’t seen in a while. Do take this chance, because although you might feel as though you lack both the time and the energy you’ll find that today has a distinctly invigorating vibe! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 33, 37, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The emphasis is likely to zoom in on your platonic relationships. The slightly volatile influences suggest there may be certain issues or matters that require your input before you can fully relax. A friend’s interpretation of a particular work/career related problem might prove to be very helpful! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 29, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Energetic planetary influences mean that a couple of previously uncertain matters have the capacity to slot nicely into place. A disciplined or well thought out approach will yield terrific results on the work front, and a development on the romance front could turn out to be something worth pursuing! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 29, 34, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to some planetary changes you can expect a change of pace. Yesterday’s serious vibe may continue to have an effect too. You’re likely to be feeling less sociable and in the mood for some sorting out and/or clearing up. You may need to accept that you can’t achieve it all in one swoop! Today’s Numbers: 5, 6, 24, 31, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 This could be a great day for making progress on any ambitions that you may have put on hold over the last few months. Although you may not be positively burning with a desire to succeed, the particular planetary mix suggests that you’ll certainly have the ability to work in a measured way to maximize your chance of success! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 28, 32, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jenny Jones, Anna Kournikova, Allen Iverson, Larisa Oleynik, Jessica Tandy, Prince, Tom Jones, Rocky Graziano, Liam Neeson, Karl Urban

