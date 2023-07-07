Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 7 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Many things are lost for want of asking. — English Proverb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

By learning you will teach; by teaching you will learn. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Two hands should be twice as busy as one tongue.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Today reverses or neutralizes yesterday’s flat mood with a sparkling sun/moon aspect. If you put your mind to it, you’ll be able to summon plenty of charm to reverse or even neutralize a recent poor decision. There’s also a very warm and cozy vibe when it comes to romance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Communications are more favorably aspected, thanks to lighter lunar aspects, which may well add a dash of fun to the proceedings too. Even if you’re tempted to rely on luck rather than your usual careful planning, you should still manage to tap into the cooperative vibe! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 12, 20, 26, 35

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a much warmer day on the emotional front, but there is a dash of recklessness on the material one. The sun/moon combination is likely to support romance at the expense of your cash reserves. Big gestures may need to be trimmed down to suit a more realistic budget! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 15, 21, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Yesterday’s slightly fickle vibe is not likely to decrease; in fact, it’s likely to continue, and then some, only this time any hesitation over specific decisions may well be down to your emotional responses rather than impatience. The Venus/moon combination suggests that a romantic matter could be at the root of this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 26, 39, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A slightly irresponsible attitude could spur you into making rash decisions. A head-versus-heart choice may require a little more time since you could be a little susceptible to the notion that it is possible to please everyone. You’ll perhaps need to firm up on one or two of those trickier decisions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 27, 33, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you may want to appear efficient and capable, but you’re just as likely to be prone to silly glitches as anyone. As a result, however, you may end up being a little too harsh over other people’s errors or blunders as well as your own. Try to lighten up a little! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 16, 21, 30, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications could become a little hit-and-miss. You may be wise to certain misinformation almost straight away, but challenging these inconsistencies will not be worth the stress. Aim to maintain a harmonious vibe by ignoring the things that aren’t really relevant anyway! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 33, 37, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A Mercury/Venus combination is likely to positively emphasize the sensitive side of your nature. Incoming information, which could have a romantic slant, may well improve or enhance a particular situation, although there may be a little initial confusion or a few mixed signals to unravel first! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 18, 21, 30, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You are probably feeling the need to take up a new interest, but it will need to be one that allows you a lot of self-expression. If you’ve been feeling a little dragged down by the recent planetary activity then take solace in the fact that imminent planetary changes will be liberating! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 26, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Even though it’s the weekend you are likely to get caught up in work or school matters, possibly thanks to some unfinished business cropping up again. Don’t take on other people’s responsibilities though; do what you need to do, and no more, because romance is very well aspected today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 35, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s an easier day. Leisure pursuits, such as travel, are favorably aspected to a point, although you will need to be well prepared and organized. Being too spontaneous without some basic groundwork might seem like fun, but you could find that minor, practical glitches will soon reverse this impression! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 21, 26, 39, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The general vibe should lift again and there’s a chance that you will be feeling unusually impulsive. It’s not a bad time for letting go of your natural caution, as long as you don’t let this inclination affect any important decisions, such as financial ones. Use the sparkling influences where they’re needed: in romance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 14, 25, 38, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Michelle Kwan, Doc Severinsen, Vonda Shepard, Jorja Fox, Ringo Starr, Pierre Cardin, Shelley Duvall, Bill Campbell, Cree Summer

