These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 7 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Many things are lost for want of asking. — English Proverb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The man who does not learn is dark, like one walking in the night. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Two hands should be twice as busy as one tongue.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It may be the weekend, but the fun-factor is not likely to appear until something else has been dealt with. That said; you should find that the serious vibes are actually quite supportive when it comes to a recent misunderstanding. A moment of pride may block you from saying the right things, though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Prickly influences will govern the majority of the day. It may be the start of the weekend, but this is the day where any previous lapses in money or work-related responsibilities will catch up with you. Your best strategy will be to meet bad news head on, with a view to correcting whatever has gone awry! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 24, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Insightful influences will zone in on areas that require immediate attention. In your case, it could be that your spending habits require a little fine-tuning, but it will be nothing to get too stressed about. Double check any financial exchanges: trivial mistakes could turn out to be time-consuming! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 29, 35, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s actually an excellent day to patch things up, especially if a particular relationship is experiencing a slight chill. Be the one to take the first step. Even if you don’t get the response you hope for straightaway, a warm and sincere gesture from you will yield results eventually! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 26, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Settling influences suggest that a slightly lethargic vibe might descend. It could be that you’ll let an opportunity slip by. It could be related to a recent development. Alternatively, there may be something lingering from yesterday that needs addressing. Whatever it is, don’t ignore it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 27, 31, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a slightly fretful vibe about. There’s also an element of misguidance too, since you could plow your energies into other people’s situations, whilst neglecting something that does need your attention. Getting too involved in others people’s problems will not help you resolve your own! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 36, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a slight tendency to overdo it, especially when it comes to material/financial matters. An inclination to attach too much importance to appearances and image may have you overlooking more important factors. It’s not a day to be fooled by outward glamour! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 24, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You may well find the general vibes, whilst being quite insightful, aren’t actually helpful for an emotional issue or matter. Let things slow down a little so you can hear what is being said. A reversed decision may not be good news, but there will still be something you can work with! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 25, 28, 33

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where you’ll either feel obliged to make up for lost time or you’ll feel that you can’t possibly put anything on hold. The planets suggest that trying to keep everyone happy will be the root cause. Remove some of the pressure by rethinking your immediate targets! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 36, 41, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While mixed lunar aspects suggest that you may end up feeling a little bored or aimless, you will have a certain amount of immunity from the planetary vibe. It should be a fairly flexible day for most Goats; plan something fun but undemanding. Avoid decisions related to cash-gains! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 11, 22, 27, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It may be hard to get motivated again on a couple of fronts but it won’t be impossible. It is a day to plod through the slightly restrictive vibe slowly but surely. Look ahead to your specific targets to avoid distractions and take your time. Rushing through a particular matter is inadvisable! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 13, 24, 39, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thanks to mixed influences, you’re likely to overdo it on at least one front. Excess in the daytime may need to be modified or toned down by the evening. By the same token, if you receive what seems like great news early on, expect it to be adjusted to a more realistic level later! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 25, 36, 41, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Michelle Kwan, Doc Severinsen, Vonda Shepard, Jorja Fox, Ringo Starr, Pierre Cardin, Shelley Duvall, Bill Campbell, Cree Summer

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.