Many things are lost for want of asking. — English Proverb

By learning you will teach; by teaching you will learn. — Latin Proverb

Two hands should be twice as busy as one tongue.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a misunderstanding in terms of romance. September will be a reflective, thought-provoking month, where you’ll find it helpful to re-define your future ambitions. Romantic developments lighten up your mood in October, while November should bring some excellent news on the career front – you’ll certainly get closer to achieving your goals! December might feel like an anticlimax after the previous hectic weeks, but all it will take is a different approach to slip into the festive mood. January is another quiet month, but February brings change in terms of your immediate environment, while March sees you perhaps taking on a little too much!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you may behave a little out of character. A fresher and lighter vibe indicates a potentially good day. While a welcome (and possibly romantically based) interruption in the work routine is possible, too much impulsiveness and spontaneity may not be a good idea! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 23, 32, 36, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There could be a brief period of confusion when it comes to one specific individual. This could blur the usually clear line between a friendship and a romantic interest. Feelings may become a little hazy. Fortunately this will be a short-lived blip: in the meantime, it may be best to reveal very little! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 24, 35, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Avoid glib dialogue when it comes to romance, because whether you’re single or attached, the slightly detached vibe could give way to a little tension with the wrong words or the wrong approach. It’s perhaps not a day to engage in little games. Playing it too cool could present an insincere front! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 36, 39, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You may not notice the subtly smoldering vibes to begin with, but they will be present. That said; you may need to tone down a tendency to be slightly overconfident for the channels of communication to open up. It’s certainly not a day to take a new development for granted! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 27, 34, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The highly subtle vibe may not feel very effective, but when it comes to a romantic development, you could begin to sense a definite shift or change. In wider terms, what the day is likely to bring is a slow, steady stream of thought that could one possibility closer to reality! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 26, 31, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary shifts have the capacity to zoom right in on romantic and emotional matters, although the overall vibe may feel a little erratic. However, vibe could enable a few little gems, such as a comment or observation, which might be worth storing away for future reference! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 23, 35, 38, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A refreshed vibe has the capacity to open up the communication lines on the romantic front. The timing is right for a lingering matter; or at least to put it back into perspective again. It is a good day for strengthening established connections in your friendship zone too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 17, 26, 32, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The focus is on romance and relationships with a gentle vibe. Singles will be attracting more than their fair share of attention, but whatever your status, don’t neglect a minor work based development. It’s not a day to try and slack off or cut corners in order to begin the weekend early! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 33, 37, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The general vibe is likely to highlight unfinished business in emotional matters. Something either delayed earlier in the week could bubble up again. By the same token, something recently said may just develop a slightly different meaning. It’s perhaps a day to give something more time! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 21, 26, 35, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 If romantic matters have been firmly in the background, then today they may well begin to take precedence. An exchange or comment could be all it takes to get you thinking. Incoming information may not be clear enough to act on, but a few hints here and there may be enough for now! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 27, 32, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a quietly uplifting vibe, which may not dispel all the regular day-to-day problems, but it will lessen them and make them easier to deal with. Romance is certainly hovering in the background. However, there’s also a tendency on your part to be slightly inconsistent! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 25, 29, 36, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you can avoid a minor source of stress, which could be cash- related, then you should be looking at a warm and useful day. In addition, you may well be feeling quite practically-minded when it comes to an emotional matter. This may be no bad thing, since there’s a possible moment of clarity later on! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 24, 32, 48

Famous people born on your birthday include: Michelle Kwan, Doc Severinsen, Vonda Shepard, Jorja Fox, Ringo Starr, Pierre Cardin, Shelley Duvall, Bill Campbell, Cree Summer

Brad Pitt may have struggled with his separation, but he has recently been looking a lot more positive. The planets tell us that there will be even more cause for him to be optimistic in the next month or so!

