TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I am only one, but still I am one. I cannot do everything, but still I can do something. And because I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do the something I can do. — Edward Everett Hale

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Confessed faults are half mended. — Scottish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Music cheers the heart and warms the disposition.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a need for some security, not necessarily just in terms of finances, but in terms of relationships. That said you may find that you’ll tend to worry more about money, even when there’s no need. Thankfully you’ll see a dynamic change again in August and around that time you’d be advised to steer away from impulsive purchases, as a sense of fun will overtake any sensible attitudes! You’ll be the life and soul of any party, but unless you salt some cash away you’re likely to be broke for much of the summer! October will be very peaceful, with the emphasis again on relationships. Romance could turn out to be very interesting at this time and again in December!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 As an Aries you have a competitive streak but right now yours is likely to plummet, thanks to the moon’s influence, which will bring out your more insular side. Anything that requires extra effort or time should perhaps be postponed until your energy levels are fully restored! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 11, 23, 37, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Subtle but negative influences of the moon call for caution. Be careful what you promise to a friend, because you’re unlikely to be able to make good on that promise. If you feel obligated by someone’s request for help, then be both realistic and clear in what you can actually do! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 29, 33, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It could be that you feel ignored or that no one is really listening to you. This won’t actually be the case; it’s a Mercury/moon aspect that is slowing the pace right down. It’s not that others are being indifferent; it’s that most signs will need a slight breather from the recent, frantic pace. You’d benefit from it too! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 19, 25, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Romance rears its head again, but in a less positive way. Thanks to some lack-luster lunar aspects you might find that you’re not as decisive or dynamic as you need to be. If it’s possible you should postpone any hot dates for another day, when things will be looking a little more energetic! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 19, 26, 34, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s likely to be one of those days, where what you want and what people assume you want will not exactly slot together perfectly. You’ll probably experience a surplus of energy, while others grind to a halt. It’s best not to make a big deal of it: just keep smiling sweetly as you quietly do things your way! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 25, 33, 37, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day that is likely to flatten out; a day where nothing bad happens, but nothing really good happens either. If the sparkle seems to drain away, take charge and set your own agenda. You don’t have to let the lukewarm influences rule your time; you’re a fire-sign; if anyone can add the sparkle, you can! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 21, 30, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It is likely to be a curious mixture of good and less good that may leave you feeling a little confused. On the positive side you’ll be looking at new beginnings and new starts, most likely in terms of an important relationship. On the down side, it’s best not to let drama impinge on the day! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 33, 38, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While romance is likely to take a bit of a downward turn, thanks to the moon you’ll find a healthy distraction in the form of your immediate environment. Whether it’s your bedroom or your whole house that you want to revamp there will be plenty of inspiration to be found in warm earthy colors! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 30, 38, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today brings a noticeable change in your mood, so there will definitely be a need to pamper and indulge yourself. A luxurious massage will make you feel invigorated; a makeover will make you feel vibrant and spending some time with friends this evening will make you feel needed! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 19, 23, 37, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The planets may do a bit of a U-turn. Communications are likely to be a challenge, and romance is likely to be partly responsible. It’ll be too easy to forget about messages and notes that have either been misdirected or mislaid, but you do need to keep your eye on the ball, regardless of the various distractions! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 25, 35, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Usually you have a calm and reflective nature, but the influence of the sun will be making its presence felt by this afternoon. You are likely to be feeling less passionate about a particular cause. Perhaps you need a rethink, or maybe you just need a little time-out to refresh your energy levels! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 29, 31, 36, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The imbalance affecting a couple of other signs will hit you too. An uneasy aspect between the moon and Mercury is likely to pull you in all directions, especially in your social circle. However, money matters are still looking okay, so if things get too much you can always buy yourself a little treat! Today’s Numbers: 2, 10, 13, 27, 30, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Nicolas Cage, Kenny Loggins, Katie Couric, David Yost

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Skylar Grey was heavily backed by Eminem to be the next big thing in music. Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite turned out the way Skylar might have hoped and the planets are not suggesting that there will be any improvement in her fortunes in the coming months!

