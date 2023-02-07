Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 7 February 2023.

While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about. — Angela Schwindt

He that does not ask will never get a bargain. — French Proverb

Be slow in choosing a friend, but slower in changing him.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You may not relish the slower pace, but it does have plenty to offer. The fun-factor may be absent: however, your levels of focus will be pretty impressive. Something – namely a practical or work-based matter, is just about ripe for change. It’s certainly a day where you could reverse a poor or tricky situation! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a more disciplined vibe in general and while this may feel humorless, there’s certainly the capacity to gain a marginal advantage when it comes to a competitive area or competitive moment. That said; do be aware of your limits. Don’t try to extend your success beyond a small gain or achievement! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 18, 25, 35, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where something overlooked could rear up at a faintly awkward or embarrassing time. While it can be resolved with a bit of smart thinking, the day will be easier if you don’t assume a certain authority over others. If a colleague dispenses some useful advice, then do pay attention to it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 21, 38, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The planets indicate that there may be a clash of interests or a direct choice to make. Incoming news may actually complicate the decision-process. The planets suggest that it will mainly revolve around work/career matters and it could involve a retraction of some sort! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 22, 27, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While it’s not the ideal day for a fire sign, there will be a couple of subtle advantages to appreciate. On the work/career front you could end up feeling pleased with a straight-forward and sensible reaction to a potential problem. Timing may be more important than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 4, 19, 23, 31, 39, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Yesterday’s focus is likely to stay with you throughout today and very high expectations on the work front could give way to easily avoidable tension. Do moderate your informal interactions, especially in the office. What you regard as an efficient image may be interpreted as a rather harsh one! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 39, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may notice the slower pace immediately, since it’s likely to be a day where you may need to defer the creativity angle in order to pursue a more predictable course of action. It’s perhaps best to focus on the end results rather than on any impressive methods and strategies! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 33, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A reflective mood is likely to pervade throughout the day, and you may find yourself dwelling on rather minor matters. The smaller the detail, the more time-consuming it is likely to be. Sometimes it’s necessary to take a step back, just to get a clearer and broader picture! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 31, 38, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where it will feel as though others are not prepared to slow down for a moment. If you want to apply the metaphorical brakes to a particular development, then you might experience a low level of frustration because of a slightly mechanical vibe. It may be that you’re going about something the wrong way! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 26, 37, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s the capacity to become a little too domineering, and that you will be inclined to take charge in a number of ways. Try not to be too judgmental of other people’s mistakes either. As an aside; a minor clash with a Scorpio could be slightly aggravating, but a little intriguing too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 13, 20, 39, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Subtle but direct and useful influences call for a little self- awareness. Be careful what you promise to a friend, because you’re unlikely to be able to make good on that promise. If you feel obligated by someone’s request for help, then be both realistic and clear in what you can actually do! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 28, 33, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day to muddle through. A burst of drive and determination may well boost certain developments, but not others. This may leave you feeling a little deflated, since you’ll be able to deal with tricky things relatively easily, while the easier things may well be harder than you assumed! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 24, 31, 37, 44

Garth Brooks, Miguel Ferrer, Charles Dickens, Chris Rock, Ashton Kutcher, James Spader, Tina Majorino, Eubie Blake, Chris Rock

