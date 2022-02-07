These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about. — Angela Schwindt

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The stitch is lost unless the thread is knotted. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Be slow in choosing a friend, but slower in changing him.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! This is a year for making good on all those promises you have made to yourself over the years. The positioning of the planets indicates that the next twelve months are all about focusing on the future and moving forward with confidence and self belief. Emotionally, this may be an intense time especially in the first few months. However, there are issues that you need to explore and by the time the summer comes round again you will be feeling more dynamic and determined than you can remember ever feeling before! The key points for these great changes and improvements should come just before Christmas; just after the New Year; and in March!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Given the rather ambitious vibe that is likely to influence several signs, it may be best to stick with what you know for today. It’s possible that incoming advice and guidance from others won’t be entirely objective. It’s also possible that you’ll want to reverse riskier decision in a few days’ time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 33, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A slightly materialistic vibe has the capacity to obstruct progress on a couple of fronts. Developing opportunities may well promise results, but not to the extent that you might have wanted. You could be tempted to commit to way too much, given the potential for ill-thought out impulses! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 30, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While the general vibe may feel a little contradictory, there may be something useful to extract from it. The potential to reverse or correct recently poor results may well segue into an unexpected second-chance. Alternatively; it may even be time for a fresh start on one particular front! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 39, 42, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Planetary mixes may well usher in a rather spirited vibe. Practical matters may well turn out to be quite time consuming, and incoming information may well have a positive angle, but with a slight downside. When it comes to new information that seems to offer you a slight advantage be a little skeptical! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 23, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Fresh planetary accents may seem to offer effortless solutions and neat conclusions to ongoing matters, but do take care, even in informal situations. By the same token; informal and/or friendly matches may appear to be easy-going, but there could be a subtle undercurrent to navigate! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 13, 24, 33, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The brisk pace is likely to peak with a burst of fire energy, which could impact on the work/career front in a marginally ambivalent way. While you’ll easily recognize a specific issue or problem, you may not spot the solution straight away. You’ll need to take a step back to gain some clarity! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 24, 27, 35, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to fresh planetary accents, you’re likely to be imbued with extra-insight or the ability to see a little further than most. Use this to your advantage: a straight-forward choice between what your heart wants and what your head says should be resolved easily enough! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 21, 36, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not a bad day at all for those who can stop themselves from reacting in the moment. For many Scorpios, those issues revolving around support could get unnecessarily complicated. There may be a trace of drama in the flighty vibe. Keeping things simple may not be quite as easy as it sounds! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 17, 25, 33, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The rather effervescent vibe could be quite misleading, in that it will encourage over-the-top reactions on more than one front. Specifically, don’t be tempted to overstretch yourself when it comes to practical, material and career matters. Keep romantic matters entirely separate too! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 22, 26, 34, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Planetary mixes are likely to confuse what is essentially a simple matter: one possibly related to a missed opportunity. Since Friday’s planets have the capacity to at least offer a more diagnostic perspective, it may be best to wait until then before committing fully to anything! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 23, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Planetary mixes will bring a breezy ambiance and perhaps encourage you to adopt an overly confident approach. Take care though: don’t be drawn into making any casual promises; stick to what you can do and what you know. Otherwise, by Friday you may regret empty words and guarantees! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 14, 27, 33, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Planetary mixes have the capacity to cloud your vision a little. It’s possible that incoming information will contain a positive angle, although you won’t recognize it immediately. By the same token; decision-making processes themselves might not be as easy as they usually are! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 18, 26, 34, 40

