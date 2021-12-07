These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nothing is easier than self-deceit. For what each man wishes, that he also beleives to be true. — Demosthenes

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Do not be in a hurry to tie what you cannot untie. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

With time and patience the mulberry leaf becomes a silk gown.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a trip or excursion to another place. The planets indicate that this will be based on pleasure rather than business, and if you start being careful with your cash now you’ll have no money worries when this opportunity arises! The spring will bring some challenges in terms of romance; June sees you needing to make a choice, and the planets are urging you to be decisive rather than evasive! September, especially the first two weeks, will be a time when you’ll need to slow down and recharge your batteries, but in October you’re likely to meet someone who could prove to be the person you’ve been looking for!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Intensity is a state of mind that is all too familiar to those born under the sign of Aries. The influence of Pluto indicates that your passionate approach to life is likely to reach even greater heights. Whatever it is you are seeking to achieve, only a fool would try and stand in your way right now! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 18, 27, 33, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A hiccup in the form of a love-interest or even a love-rival could sour the day. A couple of challenging aspects suggests that you might need to take a step back from the situation in order to really see what’s going on. Then you’ll be able to make an informed and definite decision! Today’s Numbers: 1, 10, 12, 24, 33, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If certain issues caused you a bit of a headache yesterday then you’ll find that someone’s advice will put you very much on the right path again. If you feel as though you’ve been overlooked then today will see your efforts finally being recognized, thanks to a friend! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 24, 31, 38, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You will be feeling quite thoughtful and keen to expand your horizons in a meaningful and educational manner. Today would be an ideal time to take a trip to a place of culture or learning for definite inspiration; there could be an exhibit that could have a far reaching impact in your life! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 20, 39, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The planetary energies will be supplying lots of earth energy, which you should take advantage of. A grueling session down the gym will work wonders, because not only will you feel virtuous, but the physical exertion will help provide the clarity and motivation you’re currently seeking! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 18, 27, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It is highly likely that you’ll wake up in the mood for a trip to the mall. However, as good as your sense of style may be, it will be even better tomorrow, so postpone any shopping trips till then. In the meantime a social event this evening will offset that low-level dissatisfaction! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 27, 33, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to the moon, you’re likely to use a day to take a breather from the recent hubbub of thoughts. The evening will provide an opportunity for you to relax and wind down in front of the TV in your sweats. Take it, Libra, even if it means declining an invitation out! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 35, 39, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It may be difficult to keep your excitement under control today. The influence of Uranus is stimulating some novel artistic ideas that will fill you with a passion to communicate your thoughts to those around you. The position of Jupiter means that you also have the determination to make these ideas a reality! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 27, 33, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 As a rule you tend to observe a lot more than most people preferring to listen than to speak. This is one reason why you can be so helpful at providing advice to those around you. Today your wisdom will be in great demand and your efforts will be hugely appreciated! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 21, 30, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Today, you’re likely to find that your cash flow starts out looking healthy, but soon dwindles. Double-check any recent but forgotten bills or invoices; do not spend unnecessarily, and just remember that tomorrow is looking more stable, as long as you don’t give in to impulsive moments! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 24, 39, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You will have extraordinary will-power today thanks to a very positive aspect between your ruling planet and Uranus. There are some very exciting opportunities at work or school. You can use your new found determination to really make a big impact right now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 36, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Work or school issues could dominate the day for you if you’re not careful. A negative aspect from the moon indicates that you’ll be inclined to be a little too sensitive to suggestions and constructive criticism. Keeping a sensible friend close will help offset your groundless worries! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 22, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Johnny Bench, Tino Martinez, Larry Bird, Priscilla Barnes, Ellen Burstyn, Tom Waits, Noam Chomsky, C. Thomas Howell, Eli Wallach, Aaron Carter, Edd Hall

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Justin Timberlake is keen to re-launch his musical career and is trying to portray a whole new musical persona. Unfortunately, the movement of Saturn indicates that fans will not appreciate the changes!

