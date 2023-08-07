Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 7 August 2023.

Courage is the price that Love exacts for granting peace. — Amelia Earhart

Good men must die, but death cannot kill their names. — Spanish Proverb

Forget injuries, never forget kindnesses.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Fiery influences may well usher in a slightly overoptimistic attitude and your actions or approach could appear a little haphazard at best. It’s a day where you may need to incorporate other people’s concerns. Just pausing to ask for second opinions will make a difference! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 13, 21, 30, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There may be either a minor disappointment or a minor obstacle to navigate. Feeling time-pressured may prevent you from tackling the issue the way you would prefer, but it’s possible that simple and/or quick fixes will suffice. Try not to give in to a perfectionist streak every single time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 20, 28, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Lighter vibes will dominate the day, making life seem much more easy-going and pleasant for you. However, if there is a change of plan that’s not to your liking, then wait before reacting, since it is possible that the changes could pave the way for a few welcome improvements! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 21, 30, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Today has the capacity to be highly useful since there’s a subtle emphasis on simplicity. However; in order to make the most of the effervescent vibe you may need to relegate a more time-consuming matter to second place for now. As an aside; cash matters may still be a little up and down! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 15, 23, 37, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Change is in the air, but you’ll need to wait until tomorrow before converting thought into action. The wait could test your patience a little, especially if there’s something you’re keen to do or try, but try not to feel that you must do everything right now. Focus on the things you can do at the moment! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 30, 39, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A minor Pluto/moon mix could either help resolve an ongoing matter, or it could generate an overly convoluted approach. It really depends on how you utilize the rather uncomplicated vibe since there’s a slight tendency to read too much into too little. If you can’t quite gauge someone’s possible response, then wait a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 36, 42, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’ll be a gently harmonizing vibe, which will boost several key areas of your life. You can have the fun, without raising eyebrows, primarily because you’ll have the capacity to deliver strong results on the work/practical front too. Romance, however, might not be so predictable! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The combination of gentle and rather trouble-free influences is likely to contain a very useful vibe that will be calm and quite good-natured, even in the face of any minor blunders. This bodes well for career-related interactions, as well as for a personal quandary right up until the early evening! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 15, 23, 28, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Yesterday’s slightly flighty mood is likely to become a little more constructive, thanks to a welcome change of mind or attitude. Because this is a better day for being decisive, career matters are very well aspected at the moment. Beware of being a little too haphazard though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 31, 37, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day that could go one of two ways. It is possible that you could feel somehow obliged to live up to someone’s expectations. Alternatively, you could go completely against the grain. The planets are suggesting that you shouldn’t tilt the balance either way just to prove a point! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 20, 24, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A go-getting but amenable vibe will make this a very stimulating day. The planets should offer all the right guidance at the right time and you’ll have an almost instinctive sense of excellent timing. That said; you may need to be a little more attentive to the usefulness of incoming information! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 33, 37, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thanks to a lively vibe you’ll be absolutely in the right frame of mind for a very productive day, whether you’re at home or at work. That said; there is the potential for minor tensions to surface with an older person this evening. If a fractious mood does develop, then be the one to step back! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 21, 30, 47

Megan Gale, Connie Lew, Charlize Theron, James Randi, Lana Cantrell, B.J. Thomas, Garrison Keillor, David Duchovny, Tina O”Brien

