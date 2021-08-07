These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Courage is the price that Love exacts for granting peace. — Amelia Earhart

Good men must die, but death cannot kill their names. — Spanish Proverb

Forget injuries, never forget kindnesses.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you planning to make some dramatic changes to your routine, especially if you are feeling as though you’ve become stuck in a rut. Beware of changing too much at once though: take one thing at a time and take it slowly. Image and health will be the two key areas that you’ll want to improve, but make sure that you implement a sensible health regime! After the end of the summer the nagging sense of dissatisfaction will ease, but only slowly. You’ll be inclined to take things to heart too much, especially when it comes to romance during the winter, but come the first signs of spring you’ll certainly have the upper hand in all of your key relationships!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It has the capacity to be a relatively easier day in general, but there may be a dash of recklessness, courtesy of the new moon. Keep casual flirting to a minimum. By the same token; incoming news may well be exaggerated, so do be aware that there may be a downside of some sort to process! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 27, 32, 33, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You could find that you experience a surge in energy levels, but you could expend this on new ideas that have fragile foundations. Initiating or embarking on new schemes on the career front may well require a level of in-depth planning that you may not be able to sustain in the longer term! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 19, 26, 34, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Communications are likely to feature, thanks to the airy new moon. There’s an element of the unexpected too. One way or another, incoming news is likely, but whether it’ll be a hundred percent accurate will be another matter. This is likely to be connected to a personal matter! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 25, 32, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a chance that you will be feeling unusually impulsive, particularly when it comes to romantic matters. It’s not a bad time for letting go of your natural caution, as long as you don’t let this impact on the more important elements of your relationships. Beware of snap decisions in particular! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 30, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While the planets will appear to offer the green light to be a little more adventurous, particularly when it comes to romance, this cosmic go-ahead could peter out quite quickly. In addition; something just out of reach is likely to attract your attention, but it may be a question of waiting for a little longer! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 34, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While it’s a reasonable day to observe, honor and/or settle existing agreements, it’s certainly not a good time to strike up new ones, since today’s new moon could essentially exaggerate any potential gains and advantages, particularly when it comes to everyday matters! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 25, 33, 38, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 An easy-going vibe could actually encourage a rather impulsive day, if you let it. As with other signs, you’ll be inclined to let your hair down, but without considering the short-term consequences. It’s also a day where you could over-commit yourself in the very near future! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 21, 30, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a mixed day. What may well crop up is a seemingly simple choice between following your head and following that inner voice. It may be best to go with the most sensible option, but that will be easier said than done, especially if incoming advice seems to be pushing you to the more drastic option! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 21, 24, 30, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a lighter day, although, as with nearly all of the other signs, there is an inclination to go a little over-the-top. In your case, there’s a tendency to overreact to good news and dismiss any notes of caution, particularly when it comes to a specific relationship. If incoming advice suggests a little more restraint, do pay attention! Today’s Numbers: 6, 8, 17, 22, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 An erratic vibe could create slight misunderstandings in your work-based relationships. You may feel that someone is perhaps being a little too cavalier or offhand. A slight element of rivalry could be behind this and you may just need to accept that it’s not a great day to confront those particular individuals! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 25, 32, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The airy new moon suggests that while you may begin to wish to have a little more control in one specific arena, it’s not a day where you’ll be able to arrange this to your satisfaction. In addition; you could also find that you have to take an answer at face value for the time being! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 16, 20, 39, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Planetary accents indicate a need to keep your feet on the ground when it comes to a potential twist on old news. A specific problem is not likely to go away by itself. However; given that today’s dynamic and optimistic vibe is likely to peter out, it might be best to apply the brakes! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 32, 34, 40

Famous people born on your birthday include: Megan Gale, Connie Lew, Charlize Theron, James Randi, Lana Cantrell, B.J. Thomas, Garrison Keillor, David Duchovny, Tina O”Brien

Eva Longoria is one of the most well-loved actresses around and the planets suggest that her career is about to receive a sudden boost. Her relationship is going through some exciting changes too!

