Be brave. Even if you’re not, pretend to be. No one can tell the difference. — Life’s Little Instruction Book

Invalids live longest. — German Proverb

Fortune comes in many disguises.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a boost of energy, although romantically you could face a few, if brief challenges. The way you communicate with your loved ones could come under fire if you don’t think before speaking! You can look forward to some dramatic developments in your love life around late fall, whether you’re attached or single. There will be plenty of time to be responsible after the start of the New Year, when your work or school house fills up. From you might see one or two friendships weaken slightly, but there is nothing to worry about.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a slightly fretful vibe about. There’s also an element of misdirection too, and you could over-invest your energies into a redundant situation, whilst neglecting something that warrants your attention. In order to have stronger voice with regard to an ongoing matter, you may need to be prepared to change tactics! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 24, 35, 42, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may well find the general vibes, whilst being quite insightful, aren’t actually helpful for an emotional issue or matter. A reversed decision may not be good news, but there will still be something you can work with. It may be as simple as listening to what is actually being said! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 34, 38, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It may feel like a fairly easy-going day, but don’t ignore the pushy undercurrent. The emphasis may revolve around information that you can’t act upon just yet. It’s probably a good idea to postpone certain tasks and decisions until the 10th. All that said; today will still be useful for getting your priorities straight! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 36, 41, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a slight tendency to overdo it, especially when it comes to material and/or financial matters. An inclination to attach too much importance to surface appearances may have you overlooking a significant issue. In addition; do double-check seemingly quick and easy solutions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 26, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a slight tendency to invest more time and energy in one specific area or activity than it is perhaps worth. In addition; having several options and choices may actually be an illusion. Do be aware that any chopping and changing your mind could rebound by the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 23, 39, 42, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While the rather fraught undercurrent suggests that you may end up feeling a little pressured, you will have a certain amount of immunity from it. Do avoid decisions related to the recent past though, especially if romance is involved. By the same token; it may be wise to take bad news with a grain of salt! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 13, 27, 32, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’ll either feel obliged to make up for lost time or you’ll feel that you can’t possibly put anything on hold. By the same token; rushing through a particular matter is inadvisable. Remove some of the pressure by rethinking your immediate targets. Avoid unrelated distractions and take your time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 33, 39, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Planetary transits could misrepresent what will be a minor issue, particularly when it comes to career concerns. However, when it comes to the emotional/romantic zone do be aware that a chaotic undercurrent could blur the usually well-defined lines. In addition; a separate head-versus-heart choice may require a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 24, 38, 42, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 This is a day where any previous lapses in material and/or work- related responsibilities are likely to catch up with you. Your best strategy will be to meet poorer news head on, with a view to correcting whatever has gone off-course. Bear in mind too that dialogue may not help much if you can’t meet someone halfway! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 23, 29, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The planets suggest that you may be looking to correct or address a work/career issue that may have come to your attention. However; a lack of immediate results may appear to test your patience levels. You may need to just accept that the outcome you want will be a few days away! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 28, 31, 34, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Despite the insightful undercurrent, it may be more difficult than usual to finding comfortable middle ground with a possibly tricky or delicate matter, particularly when it comes to material matters. Do bear in mind that you may not be able to secure a perfect result according to someone’s high standards! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 25, 39, 42, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There is a rather persistent vibe about when it comes to emotional matters. However; the temptation to drop everything and pursue a somewhat intriguing development should be considered carefully. This new development could revolve around a romantic possibility! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 21, 34, 39, 43

Famous people born on your birthday include: Greg Rusedski, Rosie Perez, Swoosie Kurtz, Jane Curtin, Billy Rose, Jo Anne Worley

Rowan Atkinson came to global fame thanks to the antics of Mr Bean, but it is his other character, the spy Johnny English, who is about to bring him another financial boost. The planets tell us that the comic spy’s latest outing will be a huge hit!

