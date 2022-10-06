These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 6 October 2022.

One person with a belief is equal to a force of 99 who have only interests. — John Stuart Mill

He who says what he likes will hear what he does not like. — English Proverb

Great souls have wills; feeble ones have only wishes.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A Mercury/moon mix is likely to bring a little good luck at the right time. You’ll find that you’ll have one of those days where just about everything seems to slot into place. Incoming information may have an uplifting effect, which could lead into one or two pleasant revelations! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 29, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you might find that you become too focused on personal resources. Airy influences are likely to bring out your rather materialistic traits. If you allow this to seep into your day-to-day interactions, then it is likely to have a detrimental effect on romance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 16, 20, 32, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The dazzling influence of the Mercury/moon aspect is likely to pave the way for an interesting day. While the element of luck may not be too great, your agile thinking will make short work of possibly unwelcome news – this may be related to a minor let down later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 21, 36, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s definite tension between an inactive approach and a slightly more preemptive frame of mind. A distracting vibe may well convince you to put a specific matter on hold, but any deep-down nagging feelings that you really need to address something should be heeded! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 29, 33, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A dazzling Mercury/moon combination is likely to highlight your leonine generosity in various ways, which may see you tied to a commitment you don’t really want. Watch what you say: there may be a world of difference between what you offer and what you can actually deliver! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 16, 28, 34, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There may be a slight tendency to dwell too much on a marginally fretful situation. It’s possible that this situation won’t be as bad as you assume. That said; it may not be entirely within your control. It’s perhaps a day to accept there are just some things you can’t fix immediately! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 30, 39, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s likely to be a very beneficial day, especially in terms of new romances. If you’ve been trying to get someone to notice you then today is the day where you can make quite a dazzling impression. It may be worth noting a well-known proverb: less is more! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 22, 33, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The element of good-luck may be on the wane. The planets hint at a (very minor) disappointment later in the day. Avoid actively searching for problems, however resourceful you may feel; because once you locate something you may not be able to tackle it with your usual flair! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 21, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The airy moon suggests that while you may wish to have a little more control in one specific relationship, it’s certainly not a day to play games. You won’t really get very far by being bossy either. If you can get past this, romance has the capacity to really take off! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 19, 21, 37, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a surge of optimism about the current planets, and this may need to be kept in check throughout the day. Beware of making rash claims that you really won’t be able to live up to and listen to the advice of a more insightful type: fire-signs are more likely to have their feet on the ground! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 42, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’ll need to curb a tendency to be a little wild and unruly, or you’ll get nothing done. The airy vibe has the capacity to hold you back, and you’ll have to watch a tendency to be a little fickle in your close relationships. Schedule those moments of fun appropriately! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 18, 27, 36, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The fun generating vibe is likely to impact on your day in a practical way, although it could alter your cash-flow too. It’s a day where you’re most likely to overspend without realizing it, so do try to keep a reliable account of the smaller purchases. If it’s possible, curb the spending altogether! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 20, 27, 32, 41

Shana Alexander, Hafez al-Assad, Rebecca Lobo, Elisabeth Shue, Ioan Gruffud, Matt Vogel, Carole Lombard, Britt Ekland, Amy Jo Johnson, Hafez Assad

