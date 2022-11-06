Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 6 November 2022.

Respect the child. Be not too much his parent. Trespass not on his solitude. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

An ounce of mother is worth a pound of priests. — Spanish Proverb

Man who stands on hill with mouth open will wait long time for roast duck to drop in.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Energetic influences will intensify and then fall off, making this a day where you will be only too happy to take the initiative, but you may be less inclined to see certain obligations and processes through to the completion stage. It’s certainly a day to think twice before saying yes! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Energetic influences will intensify and then fall off, making this a day where you will be only too happy to take the initiative, but you may be less inclined to see certain obligations and processes through to the completion stage. It’s certainly a day to think twice before saying yes! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 36, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The current influences are likely to bring enough warmth to reverse a chilly mood and enough oomph to encourage a little spontaneity. It’s all about communication. This will be a good day for putting pen to paper and getting back in touch with those who live some distance away! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 26, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You really need to watch the spending, because imminent planetary shifts are likely to muddle and confuse money matters. It may be in your best interests to keep a written (and up to date) record of all your transactions. On a positive note, a solution to a romantic matter is just around the corner! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 29, 35, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The moon will be kicking out a rather contradictory vibe. There’s clarity and there’s a little confusion too. Tread carefully, because it’s possible that communications won’t be at their strongest. You might be wise to postpone any discussions based on emotional issues for a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 28, 31, 40, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Fiery influences will bring a very slightly frivolous vibe. That said; it will be best all round if you can keep work and leisure separate. You can always introduce the fun aspect in the hours outside of work, but while you’re in the workplace you will need to be seen to be a reliable force! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 30, 39, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Bubbly planetary influences place the emphasis on social occasions, but you may not be able to make the most of this, since there’s an element of feeling time-pressured too. It’s not a day to try and cram absolutely everything in. Tend to your responsibilities and obligations first! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 16, 23, 34, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The need for independence and freedom may well develop, but you may need to ensure that this doesn’t have a negative effect in the workplace. An ability to recognize the advantages in making contact with others may well pay off more than you realize. Networking needn’t be a chore! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 28, 31, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You’re likely to sidestep the effects of the planetary flurry, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be totally immune to minor glitches. Communications will be a trace unreliable: short trips may be prone to delays and hold ups and it’s a day where a moment of forgetfulness could eat into your time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 11, 22, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 If you want to avoid some unexpected tensions then it may be a good idea to check and recheck your plans. If you can resist the temptation to shrug off a specific commitment, you should be in line for an industrious day. Promises should be kept, not ignored. Be inclusive! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 24, 35, 42, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You should find that you have enough vision to get an idea rolling with regard to an ongoing plan. If possible, don’t automatically seek a second opinion: while you may be able to deflect negative opinions today, it’s possible that something said may filter through later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 22, 39, 40, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications are still a little iffy. That said; misunderstandings are much less likely by being attentive to others and taking extra care with what you say. An element of good luck may be brief, but it will be useful. In addition, there may be plenty of time for romance later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 16, 25, 33, 46

Sally Field, Maria Shriver, Mike Nichols, Ethan Hawke, Thandie Newton, Arturo Sandoval, Glenn Frey, Ray Conniff

