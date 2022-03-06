These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 6 March 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Suppose a thousand suns should rise together in the sky. Such is the splendor of the shape of the infinite God. — Hinduism

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Words must be weighed, not counted. — Polish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Wisdom is attained by learning when to hold one’s tongue.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s possibly a time-pressured day. Any interruptions on an emotional level are likely to rattle your patience levels. There’s also a slight tendency to be a little too contrary; even with good ideas and suggestions. Don’t automatically assume that revisiting issues is a waste of time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 32, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 While things may seem to slot into place in the morning, a blasé attitude or an inflexible approach will backfire by the late afternoon or early evening. Being just a little more cooperative will avoid much of this, although that may involve relinquishing some of your control! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 19, 27, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The industrious but rather unadventurous vibe suggests that it’s a better day to tidy up any loose ends or any long- lingering chores or obligations. If something is still outstanding or overdue, deal with it today. Don’t try to postpone it; otherwise it may prey on your mind! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 32, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A couple of lunar influences may be a trace counterproductive. There may be subtle tension between making progress and not disrupting anything. The general vibe that is beginning to dominate the chart may well be a little too cautious and a little short-sighted, especially on a personal level! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 14, 29, 37, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There may be a trace of carelessness in the current aspects. It’s not a day to be unreliable or too fickle. It’s certainly not a day to test your luck, either. Try to avoid saying anything that you won’t be able to back up or accomplish. Financially-based decisions should be triple-checked! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 17, 24, 39, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The Pluto/Mercury aspect could radiate some easily avoidable stress. It could be that you feel either hemmed in or disregarded by one specific matter or individual. That said; you may well be quite hard to please and it’s possible that you’re the one who’s not being entirely reasonable! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 21, 26, 30, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The anxious Saturn/Venus combination will either chip away at your confidence or apply unnecessary pressure for swift/visible results. Don’t let this impact on any steady progress. Don’t rush something that needs or deserves more time and be mindful of a one-off opportunity in the afternoon! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 23, 28, 34, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day that may require a little more consideration. Emotional developments could crop up and while you will want to talk things through, you may need to accept that you need to give someone a little more space and/or thinking time. Trying to rush a decision or answer may backfire too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 18, 22, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Be careful about what you say. Being a little outspoken or indiscreet may not appear to have huge consequences, and the downside of any indiscretion may not become immediately apparent right now, but you may well feel a minor twinge of regret in a couple of days or so! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 31, 42, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 If you can ignore one minor but gloomy development, then it’s generally a reasonable day. If you start to develop the feeling that nothing is going quite right, then don’t regard it as bad luck; regard it as useful breathing space, since a rethink could actually benefit you more than your original strategy! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 39, 41, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A generally constructive and meticulous vibe is likely to shape the day. Use this to clarify, simplify or clear up any lingering issues with minimum fuss. Cash matters could receive a boost and incoming information could bring a pleasant surprise or an interesting perspective! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 16, 25, 37, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Insightful influences may well put you one step ahead of others, but since you may be able to see what others can’t just yet, then maintaining a neutral position may well be almost impossible. Try not to give in to gut feelings and responses though. You may even benefit from dismissing something you hear! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 20, 22, 36, 40

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Rob Reiner, Ed McMahon, Tom Arnold, Stedman Graham, Shaquille O”Neal, Kiri Te Kanawa, Shaquille O”Neal, Eli Marienthal, Shaquille O”Neal, D.L. Hughley

