TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Suppose a thousand suns should rise together in the sky. Such is the splendor of the shape of the infinite God. — Hinduism

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Life is not separate from death. It only looks that way. — Native American Proverb (Blackfoot)

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Wisdom is attained by learning when to hold one’s tongue.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead could start with you being in quite a dynamic mood! However, there will be times when you need to back down! The beginning of May is likely to see you being a little more cautious in terms of work or school, an attitude which will serve you well! Strong planetary influences in June indicate a surge of ambition on your part, but a moderate approach around this time will be important! In September an old, yet unresolved matter could surface; it is most likely to be related to romance, but this time you’ll be able to deal with it! November sees a break or trip, but it might not be what you expected, while Christmas brings a hint of romance with someone surprising!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Contacts and communications are likely to dominate the day, thanks to welcome changes that are infinitely warmer. Today should be about getting back in touch with colleagues and associates. The visible benefits of being proactive will become more noticeable after this week! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 22, 26, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It could be one of those flustered days where the more you try to do, the more the tasks keep piling up. Try to resist the more exacting pull of Pluto, which could have you a little stuck on minor details. Try to take a breather to work out what is causing this slight commotion! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 30, 35, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A surge of water energy may encourage you to question several key areas of your life. Having insight is great; trying to prevent every potential glitch from occurring will be impossible. Slow down; select one or two areas; and work with those for now. Don’t set unrealistic goals! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 18, 29, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Major planetary shifts add a burst of thoughtfulness. You may feel that you feel something is missing or that things could be just that little bit better. However, although it’s not a great day to implement the improvements you’d like to see, you can still hold onto those thoughts for another time! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 28, 37, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A blossoming new friendship could be just around the corner, but it is likely to get off to a less than positive start. You’ll need to be able to overlook a few initial blunders to be able to appreciate just what a good friend this person will turn out to be, but the planets are on your side! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 13, 24, 36, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A reluctance to branch out or an unwillingness to consider new ideas could make this day quite an inefficient one. It is possible that you will over-estimate what will essentially be a very minor risk. Seek advice to regain perspective: a little creative thinking will make lighter work of a heavy task! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 35, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s likely to be a very warm day, with the planetary accent on your platonic relationships. There’s a subtle theme of something being phased out for something better. There is a little good news on the romance front too: a burst of likeable confidence will help you to open up the communication lines! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 21, 30, 39, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Work and career related thoughts are likely to dominate today. It may feel that progress is still a little out of reach. Having plans for the future will make you feel more secure and thanks to perceptive influences, you’ll be able to spot how to implement the next stage, even if you can’t act on it just yet! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 24, 33, 38, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s quite a dramatic change in the planets for you, as the influences switch from zany to steady. Those who have been living life to the full without qualms are likely to feel the need to be a little less unpredictable. Use this lull to streamline a disorganized area in your life! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You should find that today’s planetary shifts bode well for your friendships and for one budding relationship in particular. An encounter with one individual may well provide an important turning point for you, although this may not be very obvious at the start. It could be a question of opposites attracting! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 33, 36, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The seismic planetary changes are likely to emphasize some low- level discontent. It may be one of those days where everyone else appears to be fulfilled and happy. Take a closer look: you should see that a lot of people are in exactly the same boat. Don’t go looking for greener grass! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 23, 38, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Today bring a little focus, and should reintroduce a slight shift in your perspective. You could find that an opportunity to take a totally different direction in one key area of your life may have an interesting knock on effect, in that there could be a very interesting response to consider! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 22, 26, 35, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Rob Reiner, Ed McMahon, Tom Arnold, Stedman Graham, Shaquille O”Neal, Kiri Te Kanawa, Shaquille O”Neal, Eli Marienthal, Shaquille O”Neal, D.L. Hughley

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Angelina Jolie is taking on another new project that is intended to bring some of her social and political concerns to a wider audience. However, the planets suggest that audiences would rather simply be entertained!

