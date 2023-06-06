Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 6 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all. — Helen Keller

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Live your own life, for you will die your own death. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

You can’t catch a cub without going into the tiger’s den. them from building nests in your hair.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Prickly influences may well highlight a problem that you would rather remain in the background. You could even slip into a ‘glass-half-empty’ mood as a result. If you regard the rather insightful and corrective vibe as a useful one, you’ll realize that you are actually moving forwards not back! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The lingering but weakened Pluto/Mercury mix may well zone in on a sensitive matter, and while you’ll be ready to act, for others the timing may not be quite right. It’s not a day to initiate serious dialogue, since there’s a slight tendency for minor exaggerations and distortions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 22, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 As one of the more proactive signs, you rarely need anything to get you off the metaphorical starting block. However, it’s a day where you might find it difficult to feel motivated in the rather flat atmosphere. You may well have to function despite a slight obstacle! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 23, 27, 36, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It could be a marginally exasperating day, in that one particular matter may well keep resurfacing. Each time you think you’ve resolved it, it’ll re-emerge again. This could be connected to fixed idea that you somehow can’t shift or adjust at the moment. Do what you can! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 29, 32, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a rather stodgy vibe about, making this a day where you’re likely to be a little too inflexible on the work front. You may need to watch out for being too rigid in your day-to-day routine too. Something may need a few tweaks, not a huge overhaul. Sometimes less really is more! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 21, 30, 35, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Lingering, if weakened, influences could encourage an unusually emotional reaction to a practical or material development. There’s a very slight chance that your responses and fixes will be governed by the subtly selfish vibe. It’s certainly a day to consider those around you! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 33, 37, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where you’ll be a little more business-minded than usual. Given this financial acumen, it’ll be a good day to get your finances in order, so long as you don’t spend any surplus. That said; a sudden spike in self-confidence could be a little misguiding. Think before you speak! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 21, 30, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It is a quiet day, but that doesn’t mean a non-productive day. If the morning hours bring a surplus of work, then the evening hours should see a definite turning point. As a note of caution, it might not be wise to try and ignore a specific and possibly sudden obligation. Get it over and done with! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 32, 45, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Strong willpower combined with a sense of what is right could perhaps make today a little harder than it needs to be. Being a little too subjective could backfire, especially if you don’t have all of the facts and figures to support what you’re trying to say. It’s certainly not a day to make bold statements! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A rather determined approach has the capacity to be quite constructive, since people are more likely to listen. A moment of success on the work front is likely to be the result of cooperative team efforts. All that said; you may still be tempted to try and do everything yourself! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 26, 32, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If it is beginning to feel as though work is taking over your life, then pay attention to an incisive vibe, which will help to identify the slight imbalance. One marginally outdated, established habit in your day-to-day routine might need nothing more than a modernizing tweak! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 38, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thanks to the lingering Pluto/Mercury mix you should find that you can reduce any pressure or limit any demands, as long as you don’t try to go against the general trend too much. The more risky a new thought, idea or plan, the higher the chance of things going a little wrong! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 24, 39, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

James “Munky” Shaffer, Sandra Bernhard, Bjorn Borg, Roy Innis, Staci Keanan, Max Casella

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.