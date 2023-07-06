Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 6 July 2023.

If you don’t hear opportunity knocking, find another door. — Anonymous

A bit of fragrance always sticks to the hand that gives you roses. — Chinese Proverb

A dog in a kennel barks at his fleas; a dog hunting does not notice them.

Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s not the warmest day. Something, or even someone, is likely to get right under your skin, and you’ll be reluctant to let the matter go. However, while the planets are being a little contrary, it shouldn’t last. To avoid any mild embarrassment or regret tomorrow say little today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You could find that the day turns into a rather frustrating one, especially if you’re relying on someone else to do their share. You may have to communicate your expectations in a clearer way. All that said; something useful if unpredictable may emerge from a misunderstanding! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 22, 25, 36, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may think that the planets have put the fun back on the agenda, but they haven’t. What is likely to be an unwise move is trying to nudge fun pursuits up to the top of your schedule, especially if you have a particular commitment lingering. Don’t leave your share of work for someone else! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 32, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Yesterday’s mild confidence boost could develop further today, and you could get to the point where you’ll openly rebel against a reasonable decision or suggestion. While it’s fine to let off steam occasionally, it will be best to curb any wild behavior that could lead to a few pangs of regret tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 30, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It may be a day when you’ll be inclined to ignore inner misgivings with regard to a certain decision, most likely related to a tricky piece of news. In order to make the right sort of progress you may need to veer slightly off-course. This could be connected to a change in your day-to-day life! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 16, 25, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A Venus/Pluto mix is likely to discourage a warm approach on a day that may call for a little more sensitivity. Overly critical responses from you will perhaps create a minor setback when it comes to a personal matter. You will perhaps need to defrost a little and cut someone a little slack! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 36, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s likely to be one of those days where you end up achieving less than you planned. The thorough Venus/Pluto mix may create all kinds of minor obstructions. Developing issues revolving around a choice made in the recent past may require a complete and honest review! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 25, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A relatively easy-going day is on offer if you can get into a relaxed frame of mind. However, the key word is ‘if,’ since you’re likely to be in too much of a stubborn mood. Personal pride will perhaps be a factor too. Bear this in mind if someone comes to your aid! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 14, 21, 30, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a slightly obstructive force at large for most signs. In your case, you may be on the receiving end of a little criticism over a very recent decision or course of action. Your best strategy is to respond according to the facts, not the sentiments. Deep down you’ll know whether you’re in the right or not! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 26, 35, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a rather searching Pluto/Venus mix, you are likely to feel rather restless in general. You may also be inclined to be a little dismissive if incoming news is not to your liking. It’s not a day to look for the proverbial greener grass, especially if what troubles you can be easily fixed! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 11, 21, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a slightly fretful vibe preventing various signs from completing or even addressing matters fully. For you, this may become apparent through possible doubt when it comes to a specific relationship. That said; it’s certainly not a good day to take action. Give this one more time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 25, 36, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Emotionally charged influences suggest that you’ll be too easily side-tracked and not in a receptive mood to deal with what could be a matter that is not immediately obvious. It is possible that you’ll get the impartial advice needed, but it is not something you should rely on too much! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 28, 30, 37, 42

Matthew O"Leary, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Matt O"Leary, Della Reese, Merv Griffin, Sylvester Stallone, Janet Leigh, George W. Bush

