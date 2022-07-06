These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 6 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If you don’t hear opportunity knocking, find another door. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Just as tall trees are known by their shadows, so are good men known by their enemies. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A dog in a kennel barks at his fleas; a dog hunting does not notice them.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Personal communications are likely to slightly awry, and unusually for you, given your breezy optimism, you’re likely to be in a rather sensitive mood. There’s a possible moment of confusion in romance, which will ease, so do avoid making a rash decision that you might regret at a later date! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 27, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a possible ‘either/or’ decision to make. The planets suggest that this could revolve around new information. If this is related to work, then asking for more time may not be an option. However, if this is outside the workplace, then don’t feel pressured into anything until you’re ready! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 34, 37, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a gentle division in the general vibe, which may well emphasize a mild split between being a little adventurous and sticking to what you know. If there are any possible risks, then this is likely to have an impact on your overall perspective too. Your best strategy may be to seek advice! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 35, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While personal changes are reasonably aspected, you may find that there are one or two matters or issues closer to home that require your attention. It’s not a day to ignore certain developments just because the timing isn’t quite right; otherwise tomorrow may consist of a great deal of back-pedaling! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 19, 25, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a mixed day. There’s a tiny bit of good luck, but there is also a tendency to be slightly thoughtless with others. There may well be a new opening when it comes to generating support and assistance with a possibly delicate matter, but you may not be quite ready to respond in the way that you should! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 27, 35, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Although you’ll be less impulsive than yesterday you will need to be careful about certain decisions. Emotionally, it’s one of those days where you may want to get something off your chest. However, by tomorrow you may be wishing that you had counted to ten first. It’s best to wait! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 36, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Fridays are associated with a more relaxed vibe, but unfortunately you are likely to come across minor obstacles in the course of the day. What may prevent you from overcoming them is a dip in the clarity of your thinking. Don’t be tempted to sweep inconvenient news aside! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 11, 24, 37, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A subtle vibe that highlights choices and options may well encourage you to make a few changes. However, if these changes are related to an emotional issue, then perhaps you could end up fixing the symptoms rather than the cause. Quick-fix solutions may work in the short term only! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 18, 21, 39, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You should take full advantage of the slightly reserved vibe to zone in on one specific area of your life. The Saturn/Jupiter mix will provide some useful insight, along with a useful burst of determination to keep going. You’re far less likely to be distracted by minor interruptions, so don’t waste the day! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 24, 29, 32, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Incoming information is likely to bubble up. Something you hear could change your perspective when it comes to a particular person or specific event. It’s a day to quietly store the facts away before saying anything, since there may be a few inconsistencies to tease out first! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 16, 21, 35, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s not the best day for emotional decisions, since chilly influences may compete with a more emotional vibe. You could end up transmitting some mixed signals. Perhaps there will be an element of uncertainty on your part, but it won’t be a good idea to leave someone hanging on indefinitely! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 23, 35, 47, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where logic will over-rule the heart in almost every case, thanks to the planetary objectivity. Your head should feel clear enough to rethink a material issue, but not so an emotional one. With that in mind, you may need to decide whether it’s the right time to address a particular matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 34, 41, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Matthew O”Leary, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Matt O”Leary, Della Reese, Merv Griffin, Sylvester Stallone, Janet Leigh, George W. Bush

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.