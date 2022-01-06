These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

All nature is but art unknown to thee; All chance, direction, which thou canst not see; All discord, harmony not understood; All partial evil, universal good; And spite of pride, in erring reason’s spite, One truth is clear, whatever is, is right. — Alexander Pope

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Beware of a man that does not talk and a dog that does not bark. — Portuguese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To attract good fortune, spend a new coin on an old friend, share an old pleasure with a new friend, and lift up the heart of a true friend by writing his name on the wings of a dragon.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some good luck in terms of cash, but there is a danger of letting it slip through your fingers. The weeks after New Year will give you more freedom; you’ll also see an interesting development in romance too! You should anticipate some communication problems in the summer, and although these won’t be major, you’ll need to be on your toes. There could be some form of tension to resolve when work or school and romance pull you in two separate directions, but friends will prove to be worth their weight in gold. November will introduce a tricky time, when planetary influences distract you from doing what is needed; a tendency to drop everything to do your own thing will need to be reined in!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day to moderate certain plans and intentions, since the moon may well encourage you to overreach yourself. Whatever plans you make, don’t try to implement them just yet. Instead, consider alternatives. It may seem a little over the top but do it just in case; you’ll feel easier having a back-up! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 22, 38, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A calmer, quieter mood might feel something of an anti-climax. If you yearn for a little excitement, then arrange something fun and unusual. That said; the planets suggest that there may be an underlying problem, which is causing this low-level discontent. Deal with that to maximize your weekend! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 10, 27, 32, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to the steadying influence of Venus, you should find that romance hits a more even keel. Although things will still be pretty up and down it won’t be quite so unpredictable. However, life is about to take on a new flavor in the most unexpected way. Be open to the possibilities! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 19, 26, 30, 33

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Planetary influences are working to ensure that you have an even better day, which may well be a relief after a rather trying week. The positive sun/moon vibes suggest a surprise or spontaneous social event. There is also the possibility of a romantic attraction becoming apparent before the end of the evening! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 27, 34, 41, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It depends what you want and what your main focus is. You can look forward to an easy-going, fun kind of day, or you could look forward to a very rewarding, if demanding one. Trying to accomplish both is perhaps not a good strategy. Decide what you want and then stick to it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 23, 34, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 An arrangement of positive influences indicates that you’ll be whisked off somewhere nice this afternoon. Whether it’s a last minute family trip or an excursion with a couple of friends you’re sure to have a great day. First though, someone will need you for a sympathetic ear and you will feel better if you listen! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 28, 32, 37, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a very useful and complimentary split in today’s chart. You’ll have enough creative vision to see the wider picture and you’ll have enough of a pragmatic outlook to do all the necessary trouble-shooting. Use this winning combination to make some highly beneficial decisions relating to work or school! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 27, 33, 36, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Your ruling planet presents you with a challenge; luckily there are other influences working with you, providing you with the energy to rise to the occasion. The key to success is being able to put something relatively unimportant from your mind in order to restore your focus! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 26, 34, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A Jupiter/Mars aspect suggests that self-discipline will make a welcome reappearance. That said; you may feel a little uneasy about cash matters. This niggling financial insecurity looks unfounded; there are some good opportunities for fun throughout. Don’t waste the day! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 22, 27, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Romance is likely to become the main focus of the day, with those little blips and hiccups that make life so unpredictable making you feel like giving up before you’ve even started. It is important that you don’t give up, because it’s just the effect of the moon that is causing you to overreact a little! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 32, 35, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Mixed lunar influences are likely to send mixed signals when it comes to romance. On the one hand, these influences will amplify your softer side, but they could dent your confidence levels in the process. This, believe it or not, could actually work in your favor, in that someone might like what they see! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 21, 36, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Mixed influences may well create a higgledy-piggledy day. What you expect to go wrong is more likely to go right and vice- versa. As a general rule, there’s a planetary green light for all kinds of romance related developments and an equivalent amber light on the work/career front! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 37, 45, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Lauren Adams, Nancy Lopez Knight, Loretta Young, Danny Thomas, Rowan Atkinson, Syd Barrett, Danny Pintauro, Joey Lauren Adams, Bonnie Franklin

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Roseanne Barr is re-launching the once popular comedy, Roseanne and hopes that it will be a big hit. However, the planets suggest that she has the timing all wrong and the series is likely to sink like a stone!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.