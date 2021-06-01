These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

All nature is but art unknown to thee; All chance, direction, which thou canst not see; All discord, harmony not understood; All partial evil, universal good; And spite of pride, in erring reason’s spite, One truth is clear, whatever is, is right. — Alexander Pope

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Do not put your spoon into the pot which does not boil for you. — Romanian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To attract good fortune, spend a new coin on an old friend, share an old pleasure with a new friend, and lift up the heart of a true friend by writing his name on the wings of a dragon.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will start with a rocky patch: a crisis of confidence and a need to distance yourself from your friends will soon fade when you are able to express your original ideas, although you will need to learn to put your foot down once in a while. Mid-year there could be a problem with communication, but if you’re willing to listen and receive this too can be overcome. It’s likely that a family member will disagree with a romantic choice you make; whether it’s a particular person or the way that you’re being the family member is likely to make their opinions known! You may think you know best, but there is always someone older and wiser! However, personal relationships will improve as you establish your independence throughout the twelve months, culminating in a boost at work or school!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Since the earlier hours are likely to feel quite dynamic, it may be tempting to try and speed up certain matters. However; an untimely AM/PM split could give way to minor errors and slip-ups later in the day. Practical and material matters in particular may well require a more diligent approach! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 30, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s possibly a day that requires different approaches for different situations. Strategies that work on one front are not likely to work for another. In addition; you may need to accept that progress may simply be a question of staying on track, as opposed to securing dazzling results! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 21, 35, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day to take care with casual and/or informal agreements in the earlier hours. While the first half of the day may feel quite relaxed, the second half is likely to be sterner. Additionally; an unexpected deadline, such as an increased workload, could develop out of the blue! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 15, 23, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While you may well start off with good intentions, the afternoon’s subtly languid vibe could be a little obstructive, especially when it comes to work, career and formal matters. Don’t allow minor setbacks to influence you too much. It may be best to gently resist someone’s attempts to distract you too! Today’s Numbers: 11, 14, 21, 30, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s likely to be a day with a slightly contradictory vibe, thanks to an AM/PM split. While the morning will seem to favor rapid quick-fixes, the afternoon may well be better spent taking your time. Broadly speaking, being adaptable will be your best strategy, particularly when it comes to a minor disagreement! Today’s Numbers: 6, 8, 15, 23, 37, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The morning’s fiery vibe will provide you with plenty of focus, but this will peter out. As a result; your mood may turn a little inflexible. It’s perhaps a day to pay close attention to what is being suggested. Otherwise you could drop yourself in it by inadvertently committing to something! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 22, 27, 33, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s the kind of day where you may have to navigate a somewhat unreliable AM/PM split. It may be tempting to try and counteract the afternoon’s slightly stodgy vibe by being more impressive, but this could backfire. It’s perhaps best not to implement new strategies or tactics on any front, since the results could be disappointing! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 25, 32, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A pesky AM/PM split is likely to have you getting your priorities wrong, especially after lunch. You might be wise to rethink your own goals and aims for the day, particularly if they conflict with other people’s assumptions. On a practical level it may be necessary to put to one side those things that you can’t yet do! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 18, 29, 39, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Generally speaking, this is a day where certain decisions are more likely to be undermined by an AM/PM split. A smooth and agreeable morning is likely to drift into a somewhat more inflexible afternoon. If you find that you’re facing opposition over a way forward, don’t fight fire with fire! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 32, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A slight sense of frustration or discontent is likely to descend after lunch, thanks to a rather inflexible undercurrent. Since perspective may be a little one-sided, you may need to check whether you’re being totally reasonable with others. Objective responses will serve you best! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 22, 36, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a rather subtle AM/PM split in the day. Taking it a little too easy in the earlier hours could turn into a missed opportunity in the afternoon. Making up for lost time may be more difficult than it sounds. It might be a question of admitting where you may have gone a little wrong! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 30, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 An AM/PM split is likely to focus on incoming information and on material matters too. Don’t allow the morning’s slacker vibe to encourage a careless approach. By the same token; it’s a day to be aware of the limits of a promise. Vague and casual comments of support could be taken the wrong way! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 27, 35, 46

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Lauren Adams, Nancy Lopez Knight, Loretta Young, Danny Thomas, Rowan Atkinson, Syd Barrett, Danny Pintauro, Joey Lauren Adams, Bonnie Franklin

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Sofia Vergara has an astrological chart that suggests she is very family oriented. In addition, the planets right now are very positive in terms of relationships and so there may be some baby news in the near future!