Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 6 February 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If I were to wish for anything, I should not wish for wealth and power, but for the passionate sense of potential — for the eye which, ever young and ardent, sees the possible. Pleasure disappoints; possibility never. — Soren Kierkegaard

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He fishes well who uses a golden hook. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Talk doesn’t cook rice.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a slump on the romance side of life, and although there’s a possible boost on the work-front, it’ll be best not to ignore the emotional issue, especially if it’s one that can be addressed quite easily. Bear in mind, though, that the evening is likely to see a rather obstinate mood develop all round! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 11, 13, 25, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Lingering influences may encourage a slightly ‘out-there’ approach during the first part of the day, and then ease off considerably. Your best strategy is consistency: stick to your usual methods and approaches from start to finish. It may help to avoid certain discussions, especially those relating to the work-front, just for now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 21, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The Mercury/moon combination is likely to have a slightly uplifting feel in an otherwise relatively heavy day. Incoming information may play a part in this, but you may need to respond to it with some caution. It’s a day where good news could have a hidden risk factor. Proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 29, 33, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Miscommunications are not likely to be major ones, but they do have the potential to cause momentary awkwardness, especially if you speak before thinking. It’s rare for a water sign to demonstrate a lack of tact and sensitivity, but it is likely to be one of those days. Check your facts first! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 17, 21, 30, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The day may feel quite stodgy and possibly a little restrictive. Don’t worry, because the quirkier vibe will return just in time for the weekend. In the meantime, given it’s a day with very few distractions you could address any outstanding tasks and chores that require plenty of concentration! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 39, 43, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The recently carefree vibe is likely to be replaced with a much more focused one. That said; don’t let a sense of power go to your head, since there is a slight inclination to block someone else’s efforts and endeavors. Your intentions will be good, but your reasons may need a rethink! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 26, 32, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’re not likely to be in the mood for a stodgy day, but in truth, it’ll be the ideal setting for you, if you are to address a specific, ongoing matter. Not that there’s no excitement at all, since a sparkling encounter could occur in the evening. That said; this will be when the more reliable influences recede! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 22, 35, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You may need to walk the rather fine line between being consistent and being outright inflexible. There’s a tendency to dig your heels in and you may come across as a little too authoritative. Think twice before stating/claiming something that could turn out to be quite a challenge! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 28, 37, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The reliable lunar aspects will bring a touch of objectivity and will enable communication in a constructive way, up until the evening. If you can get the timing right, then this will bode well for emotional/romantic matters. Don’t assume that you’re the one who’s in the right, though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 13, 20, 39, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Mixed influences with an unsettling edge may well have you dismissing certain matters, especially the ones that look tricky to resolve. There is a certain benefit to be gained from postponing some decisions, but make sure you postpone the right ones, as in the ones linked to romance, not work! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 28, 31, 36, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a slight chill in the air, which suggests that communications could go awry in your personal relationships if you try to address too much. There’s perhaps a very minor control issue directing your responses. Use the chillier vibe to focus on one particular work based conundrum! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 25, 33, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Oddly, for a water sign, you may find it harder than usual to appreciate someone else’s point of view. You may find yourself being slightly critical and/or demanding of others. You could even end up inadvertently putting a little pressure on someone. It’s a day to accept rather than judge! Today’s Numbers: 11, 14, 26, 28, 37, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Ronald Reagan, Tom Brokaw, Babe Ruth, Natalie Cole, Rick Astley, Masaharu Fukuyama, W. Axl Rose, Michael Tucker, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Axl Rose

