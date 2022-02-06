These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead might just start with a romantic encounter with a difference. An older person could catch your eye, but for the wrong reasons: if you’re looking for some stability you won’t find it here, so be guided by your more grounded friends on this one. In terms of work or school you will find that you get stuck in a rut, but this is very short lived; by the end of the twelve months you’ll see a complete U-turn in both your expectations and other people’s attitudes. Your imagination will be back on form and you’ll soon be bewildering people with your ultra new ideas again, so don’t worry, and by the end of the year the balance that’s been lacking will be restored.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You might not notice a marginally superficial vibe. However, it’s a day where you may be inclined to accept any work-related challenge or suggestion at face value. Do identify any time constraints or limits before settling on any such agreements. In addition; double-check quick and easy solutions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 29, 32, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Today’s rather spirited vibe may not be such great news, since it could bring with it a degree of indecisiveness that you find quite irksome. You may have the answers for today, but don’t be lulled into assuming that you won’t need to adjust or tweak one matter or course of action! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 23, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The planetary vibe may be a little misguiding. The emphasis may revolve around information that you can’t act upon just yet. It’s probably a good idea to postpone certain tasks and decisions to the end of the working week. All that said; today will still be useful for getting your priorities straight! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 24, 36, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications could go a little off-beam and misunderstandings are likely all round. However, for most water signs, there’s recognition that a minor lucky-streak or happy change of circumstances may not be such great news after all. If your inner voice says beware, pay attention! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 21, 25, 32, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where hearty influences will continue to create a careless and carefree vibe, and while this could open up minor possibilities, the element of several options and choices may actually be quite limiting. Do be aware that any chopping and changing your mind could rebound in a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 33, 37, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you may feel somewhat inspired to follow a slightly unconventional course of action. While the planets may appear to give the green light to be adventurous, the key word is ‘appear.’ A rather obstructive undercurrent could encourage you to take an easier but less sustainable route! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 25, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While the overall vibe is likely to continue yesterday’s rather bold streak, there’s a slightly indecisive element to factor in too. Gentle humor may be the best way to deal with what could be an unpredictable person and/or situation, although you may need to demonstrate a little give-and-take! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 36, 42, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The highly bubbly vibe may not be all that useful, since it could have you either wavering over one specific and larger decision, or over many minor ones. Prioritize your day and aim to reduce any sense of pressure. Tackle any looming deadlines sooner rather than later! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 29, 33, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a slight tendency to invest more time and energy in one specific area or activity than it is perhaps worth. If something seems to resist all your efforts then put it on hold for a while, because when common sense prevails again, you could find that you have to undo certain actions! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 18, 27, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to bubbly vibe there is a slight tendency to overstate the case and to over-estimate what you can do. In the light of this, not only could practical/material matters be subject to avoidable errors, but you could commit a minor gaffe when it comes to emotional matters too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 32, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There is, for many signs, a slight danger of getting carried away on an idea. For you it will be possible to counteract the overly enthusiastic vibe with more than a modicum of common- sense. Being seen to be a little more in touch with reality may well inspire better responses from others! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 11, 23, 39, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Yesterday’s focus is likely to increase. However; a lack of immediate results may appear to test your patience levels. The key word here is appear, since the planets suggest that the real root cause of low level irritation may well revolve around an entirely separate and possibly drawn-out matter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 15, 27, 35, 43

