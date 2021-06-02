These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If I were to wish for anything, I should not wish for wealth and power, but for the passionate sense of potential — for the eye which, ever young and ardent, sees the possible. Pleasure disappoints; possibility never. — Soren Kierkegaard

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He fishes well who uses a golden hook. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Talk doesn’t cook rice.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a shift in focus as you start concentrating more on family and life at home. Romance will pick up again at the beginning of spring; friendships will regain their significance by the start of summer. You are likely to be more emotional, and yet a little bit more secretive than usual until well into the winter. You’ll tend to bottle things up more around this time. However, after this time you’ll be fierier than ever, and will probably need some kind of creative outlet if you are to remain calm. With some key planets bunching together through the winter months you should expect romance and friendships to take a back seat. By the end of the twelve months you’ll find that you’re getting more recognition for your efforts at work or school.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A subtle desire for some kind of change on a personal level may begin to take hold, thanks to a seemingly supportive vibe. However; given a marginally evasive undercurrent, do take care with accepting any new commitments, particularly if it means dropping ongoing ones! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 33, 37, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A slightly slippery planetary accent has the capacity to exaggerate new developments, especially when it comes to the emotional/romantic zone. Being the center of attention is nice, but it may be wise to be a little more objective with either a new claim or declaration! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 26, 32, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A dual planetary accent is likely to feel somewhat contradictory. Amid the bubbliest vibe is a hint of an unexpected shift that may be beyond your control. A personal plan may need to be revised. Similarly, you may need to consider a slightly difficult U-turn when it comes to an emotional situation! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 26, 34, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s likely to be one of those days that may feel quite effortless, but, in general, the results and outcomes may not be as good as you expected. Sensitive or tricky dialogue could go off-beam too and one specific discovery, possibly connected to the practical zone, may turn out to be something of a surprise! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 33, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A complicated vibe could create some minor mix-ups when it comes to personal matters and while a minor development has the capacity to steer you in the right direction again, it may be that this will be a trace uncomfortable. There may be a need for you to amend a slightly selfish or insular approach! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 34, 42, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Since the dual vibe may be a little vague and not entirely reliable, it’s a day to exercise caution, particularly when it comes to seemingly uncomplicated transactions. Look beneath the surface and read between the lines. This isn’t necessarily just about material or cash matters, either! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 22, 29, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Your focus in general is likely to be tinged with a slightly casual approach, so it might be best if you avoid trying to impress and dazzle others. Disappointing news may be incoming, but regard it as overdue motivation to restore some balance, particularly in your personal life! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 24, 29, 33, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While fresh planetary accents may bring a subtly corrective vibe, you may tend to dwell on things that are no longer so important. Thanks to a slightly fretful undercurrent, unwise decisions may spring from what appear to be logical origins. Be even more cautious if romance is involved! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 26, 32, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A complicated undercurrent could impact on your emotional zone more than you realize. There may be a growing sense of vague anticipation with regard to a potential romance, but since it may not develop into anything definite, it may be wise to say nothing. It’s possible that something has been exaggerated! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 23, 34, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Planetary accents may appear to bring in a gently uplifting vibe, but relationships and personal matters may require some tact and delicacy. Additionally; take care with your professional connections too, since it will be too easy to ruffle a few feathers with a slightly offhand approach! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 17, 26, 30, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It may seem like one of those sparkling, bubbly days where verbal communications appear effortless, but do take another look. The airy moon may well distort incoming information. In addition; a tendency to bite off more than you can chew could rebound before the week is through! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 18, 25, 39, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you’ll be a lot more persuasive than you realize when it comes to a potentially fickle or unreliable development. However; thanks to fresh planetary accents your opinion over this specific matter may wane and waver, possibly to the point where you actually grind to a metaphorical halt! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 27, 32, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Ronald Reagan, Tom Brokaw, Babe Ruth, Natalie Cole, Rick Astley, Masaharu Fukuyama, W. Axl Rose, Michael Tucker, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Axl Rose

